New Delhi: Growing up in India or anywhere in the world, the most common and often told story has been about how a woman should sit, look, or dress up. Long, luscious hair, flawless and fair skin, 5’4, tiny waist- sadly, these cliches still dictate the Indian mindsets. The unrealistic beauty standards set by our society have somewhat taken a toll on every woman in one way or the other. Over the years, we have been conditioned to believe in these bizarre beauty notions. Case in point, designer-actor Masaba Gupta who played muse for Bollywood’s favourite bridal wear designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee recently for a travel magazine. Also Read - Alia Bhatt Looks Like Barbie 2.0 in Her Brown Lehenga Worth Rs 1 Lakh - See Pics

The 32-year-old is the face behind House of Masaba and has been gaining an appreciation for her debut with Netflix’s web series Masaba Masaba, the designer has come a long way. She has been sharing pictures from her latest collaboration with Condé Nast Traveller India magazine in Sabyasachi’s stunning bridal trousseau. Masaba is an absolute vision in vibrant lehengas, with plunging choli, minimal makeup, and traditional jewellery. Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Jackie Shroff's Durga-Printed Jacket Deserves a Separate Episode of Its Own

Thick Matta Patti, heavy statement earrings, choker, rings, bangles, Masaba looks resplendent in the pictures. She opted for minimal makeup and kohl in her eyes. The pictures perfectly capture every bit of opulence that Sabyasachi and his creations are known for.

Masaba has been a preacher of self-love. Recently, the OTT star posted on her official Instagram handle which read, “What if I told you that no matter where you come from, the colour or your skin or the hook of your nose, or that scar from 7th grade, amazing things will happen to you. But you must keep your chin up. You must always keep your chin up. You must always look up” (sic)

She has been unapologetic about her brown skin. In an Instagram story, while thanking her make-up artist, Elton J Fernandez, Masaba wrote, “An appreciation post for Elton J Fernandez who did my make-up for this shoot. Thank you. I’m mostly scared of makeup artists outside of those I work with – because I’m very particular about looking like myself and not being whitewashed. I’m arrogant and unapologetic about my brown skin shining in its glory and I’m so glad you feel the same way.”

Masaba also talked about her diverse ethnic background, in another Instagram post. “When I am asked who I am or who I want to be. I never really have an answer. My grandfather was from Benaras, my mother is from Old Delhi. My great-grandmother from Lahore. And my father from the Caribbean. But I have my eyes on the world. Then how can I be just one thing?” (sic)

The Masaba Masaba actor has been a vocal advocate of self-love and acceptance. She never shies away from speaking her mind when it comes to breaking beauty standards.

So, ladies don’t let these beauty stigmas deter you in any way!