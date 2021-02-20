The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry, the Duke, recently announced that they are going to become parents for the second time. Friend of the royal couple, Misan Harriman took to his official Twitter account to share a beautiful picture of the lovebirds and made the announcement. A spokesperson confirmed this happy news! The duchess used her pregnancy announcement to spread a powerful message. Also Read - Prince Harry And Meghan Won't Return as Working Royals, Buckingham Palace Confirms

Meghan is wearing a gorgeous Carolina Herrera gown to reveal that she is expecting her second child. In an interview with The Telegraph, designer Wes Gordon's sustainability was on duchess mind. She wore the dress which was given two years prior.

"I made [the dress] for her when she was pregnant with Archie, so almost two years ago. There's a reality, it's 2021, and we have a world to save, right? This is an undeniable crisis, and everyone has to do their part," Gordon told The Telegraph. "At Herrera, we're committed to pursuing sustainable fabrics. But the number one thing that someone can do for sustainability is hold on to those pieces you buy and use them for a longer amount of time. That's why I think what Meghan did is such a powerful message."

Check out the picture posted by Misan Harriman:

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!#remoteshoot #shotonipad #shotbymisan pic.twitter.com/3iSYjydVj9 — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 14, 2021

In the interview, Wes Gordon further expressed why one should invest in clothes that bring joy year after year. The dress which was a few years old, the dress didn’t make the duchess feel any less special or less happy.

The royal couple announced the news on Valentine’s day.