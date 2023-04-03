Home

How Priyanka Chopra’s Row With International Stylist A New ‘Sample Size’ to Begin Conversations on Body Positivity

Priyanka Chopra's controversy with internally famed styled Law Roach fuelled debates on inclusivity, body positivity and more.

Priyanka Chopra's 'sample size' controversy also highlights other loopholes in the fashion industry.

Our Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently been in the news and we all know it was not about her new movie or show. This time, it sparked a conversation beyond just casual scandals. Speaking in a panel at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this month, Priyanka talked about how she was hurt when an international designer remarked that she was not ‘sample-size’. She further said that she was s hurt that she cried to her husband. Now, before we tell you why this conversation is important, let’s first break down the term ‘sample size’ for you!

Sample size: What is a sample- a prototype that basically gives an idea or glimpses into what the actual thing looks like? In the fashion industry, it means something similar. A fashion designer usually makes their costume for a model who is somewhere from size zero to size four. Further, it depends on the designer if they wish to customise it for another size or not.

For example, a designer might have made a dress in size 2 exclusively and does not wish to customise for a size 10. And that is where the ordeal lies. Except for the models on the runway, on average, people are not really of this size. Also, it is sad to comprehend that just because someone is not ‘sample size’, they cannot enjoy the happiness of wearing what they like.

Now, that we have understood the fashion jargon, let us further understand the crux of the controversy.

The controversy

After Priyanka’s interview about the sample size comment created a buzz, Law Roach, one of the finest international designers and a pioneer in the industry, addressed the issue in a new interview with The Cut. Roach is now a retired American fashion stylist who has styled several celebrities, like Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Celine Dion. In the interview, Roach said that this was never the conversation he had with Priyanka and that things were taken “out of context.”

Roach had styled the Citadel actor for several red carpet events and individual photoshoots. The internationally famed designer came forward himself while PC had never taken any names during her interview. It is only then that the buzz was fuelled and became a full-blown controversy.

Every coin has two sides, every story has individual narratives and so does this controversy. Why not leave that for them to clear the air out and talk about what’s important?

Why Are We Still Talking About It?

This conversation is important. Not so much about what happened between the two, but the underlying theme of it. This incident has sparked, or re-ignited another debate together –The fashion industry, its unhealthy beauty standards, and why understanding body positivity is essential.

What is body positivity? Body positivity is about the acceptance of bodies of all sizes, shapes, and colour. It is being able to accept yourself and not be chained by the unrealistic and unhealthy beauty constructs in the social domain. This social movement talks about acceptance and inclusivity for all.

There are no two ways how the fashion industry fabricated certain beauty standards and women were reduced to those structures. Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder and was left to poets and romantics while society held it to be slim, fair, and clear skin.

This has created an unhealthy pressure to be of a certain size to be able to wear clothes from a designer you love. Being willing to wear a designer and not being able to afford it because you are beyond the ideal ‘ sample size’ is hurtful. It often makes people feel bad about themselves for their appearance. The buck does not stop there, it further has its own entailments.

How Does It Influence The World Of All Shapes And Sizes Colour?

“Yaar mai isme moti toh nhi lag rhi? Am I Looking Fat in this?” – sounds relatable? Because such conversations take place in almost every household and this is one of the places from where unhealthy notions germinate.

There are so many people out there who put emojis on their faces on their own Instagram stories trying to hide that they feel bad for not looking as good as others. These little emojis hide the inferiority complex developed unconsciously. While these could be just mere superficial words but some people do it because they are genuinely conscious of how they look due to some said-unsaid beauty norms.

Because I am overweight, I cannot look good is nothing but a fashion faux created.

Social Media and Mental Health

In the era of social media and greater exposure to television, the idea of slim body and beauty standards was reeled through shows, advertisements, cartoons, movies, etc. People began comparing bodies which fueled anxiety, depression, and the pressure to be ‘perfect’. Such idealised appearances on social platforms have a damaging effect on body image.

In terms of body image representations, depictions in the media tend to set unhealthy expectations sometimes. These things further take a toll on the mental health of the individuals as they get very conscious of themselves, and their looks, shaking their self-confidence and self-esteem.

George Gerbner, an American journalist who is known for the model of communication and other similar theories, had developed a concept called the ‘Cultivation Theory’. It posited that the long duration of media exposure creates a sense of reality in the cognition of the viewers. He implied that people start associating reel life with real life and the standards thus created on screen become normative notions.

Still A Long Haul

The controversial episode of Priyanka and her stylist is just the tip of the iceberg. Once, in an interview with india.com for the movie Double XL, Sonakshi Sinha exclusively (will embed link) shed light on something tagged as ‘Fat Tax.’ It means some designers and brands raise the cost of the same dress if put in the cart for a larger size. While this is not an official term, it is an informal tag ascribed to the concept.

Indian actor Hina Khan also addressed her challenges in terms of inclusivity in the fashion industry when she attended Cannes Film Festival. These things are mere tell-tales of how creativity too needs to widen the horizon. Stylists, and designers, are all artists whose steps towards more safe and inclusive creations could bring the much-needed change in mindsets. When art knows no bounds, why should the artist then?

Things are changing for the better, however, it is still a long haul. Do your bit, chin up and wear your confidence on your sleeves!

