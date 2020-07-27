Is pregnancy possible just after coming off birth control pills? This is one question that most of the women have. Pills are a temporary method to prevent unwanted pregnancy till the time you are not ready for it. These hormonal pills are usually safe and work by delivering chemicals that prevent fertilisation of the egg. Doctors advise to take birth control pills every day at the same time for effective result. But, what will happen if you suddenly stop taking the pills? Will you immediately get pregnant? Here, we will answer all such questions. Also Read - Effective Ways to Stay Healthy And Safe During Pregnancy in Current Times

Usually, your body takes just 24 hours to get rid of excess hormones delivered by birth control pills after you stop having them. Post this, your body gets into the normal ovulating phase. Indulging in sex around the time of your menstrual cycle can make you pregnant. This means, getting pregnant within a month of stopping the use of birth control pills is possible.

But, in some cases, it may even take 6 months or a year. According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), your menstrual cycle may become irregular and remain that way for up to 3 months after coming off the pills. Factors like your lifestyle habits, genes, your age, and medical condition also play a significant role in delaying your pregnancy. If you are leading a healthy life and nothing is wrong with your body, you may conceive within 3 to 6 months of stopping the pills.

Taking birth control pills can potentially delay pregnancy by 2 to 6 months after you stop having them, as compared to other fertilisation preventing methods, says a study published in the journal Human Reproduction. In case you are on the contraceptive pills for long, you must consult a gynaecologist before trying to conceive. An expert’s advice can be helpful especially if you are above 35.