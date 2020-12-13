Excess intake of sugar is known to bring many health hazards but this study claims that it also stimulates the cancer-causing cells in the body. As published in Times of India, a report by Belgian researchers claim that the use of processed sugar can lead to the growth of cancer tumours in the body. This is both a scary and an attentive warning to make sure to minimise the sugar intake in your diet and slowly bring it down to zero. Also Read - 5 Cancer Causing Foods You Should Avoid Consuming On Regular Basis

The study was originally published in the journal Nature Communications. The researchers observed a few yeast cells in the lab that acted like cancerous cell and their fermentation lead to multiplication and expansion. The study concluded that the cancerous cells in the body take energy from ‘fermented sugar’ which is extremely harmful, especially for those who have a history of cancer in the family. Also Read - Suffering From Back Pain? It Could Be Pancreatic Cancer's First Sign, Warns Expert

The researchers further said that the intake of sugar nudges the sleeping cancer cells in the body and leads to their rapid growth that ultimately causes their expansion in the entire body.

The daily also mentioned that this is not the first study that links sugar with cancer. Several tests have been conducted to analyse how sugar can lead to various health problems including obesity, cholesterol, diabetes that ultimately takes a person to cancer.

How to give up sugar?

A human body doesn’t need any extra sugar. The required sugar content that the body needs is available in regular meals, however, there are healthy sugar alternatives that one can include in the diet to get rid of sugar extra intake. Jaggery is the biggest substitute for sugar. A tiny piece of pure jaggery after a meal won’t hurt the sweet tooth.

One can also opt for raisins or fig. While the soaked version of these nuts is more beneficial, one can also have it dry. Just take three-four pieces after a meal.

Maintain your distance with sugar now before it’s too late!