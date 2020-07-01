Everyone loves basking in the warm sun rays during winter. Though exposing your body to the sunlight is important as it helps in the synthesis of vitamin D, too much of it can damage your skin in an array of ways. From causing early ageing to the onset of wrinkles, dryness, scaling, and roughness, sun rays can negatively impact your body in ways beyond your imagination. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

Ultraviolet rays can potentially cause pigmentation and also lead to skin cancer. The bad news is, the damage done by the sun rays are not completely reversible but can be reduced up to a limit.

How Sun Rays Damage Your body?

There are 3 types of UV rays that are emitted from the Sun. Each of them affects you differently. UVA rays are responsible for causing immediate tanning and damage to skin cells. These rays cause early ageing and act as a carcinogen. Whereas, exposure to UVB rays stimulates the production of melanin and leads to delayed tanning. Also, it causes sunburn. UVC rays are the most debilitating. Ozone layer prevents it from reaching the earth's surface.

How to Reduce Skin Damage by Sunlight?

For those who are experiencing sunburn can apply a cold compress, avoid touching the blisters, and apply moisturising cream on the affected area for some relief. If your skin has become dry due to sun-rays, exfoliate with a loofah and keep your skin moisturised. You can do so by applying petroleum jelly on the affected area and drinking plenty of water. For treating wrinkles, fine lines, age spots etc., you need to go for laser therapy or other treatment options recommended by a dermatologist.