It’s been a year since the first case of the pandemic was reported and life has turned on its head. This disease has disrupted every field of life and has forced us to recalibrate our approach to work, healthcare, and life. This adversity has led to the mass leveraging of technological innovations resulting in remote working even in certain aspects of healthcare. This has ensured continuity of care by teleconsultation, an aspect which was viewed with a lot of speculation by both doctors and patients before the onset of the pandemic. Also Read - COVID-19 Impact: No Winter Session of Parliament This Year, Budget Session Likely in January

Studies reveal that the ones suffering from comorbidities such as diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), hypertension, and others like the elderly and smokers are in the high-risk group and the novel virus can cause life-threatening situations for them. As per a study, “smoking is associated with increased severity of the disease and death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.” Cigarette smoking damages airways and the air sacs in the lungs, causing lung diseases such as COPD and lung cancer. India has 34.6 percent adult smokers and 80-90 percent of deaths due to lung cancer are attributed to tobacco. This brings our attention to the growing lung cancer burden. It is estimated that a total of 67,785 lung cancer cases were recorded in India in 2018 which was almost eight percent of all cancers. Also Read - Schools, Colleges in Assam to Reopen From This Date, Academic Restrictions to be Lifted | Check Details

There has been an explosion in the number of computerized tomography (CT) done to identify and quantify the extent of COVID-19 pneumonia. These are often done in a patient subset who also tend to have a higher risk for lung cancer. These CTs can potentially identify lung cancer early. We can utilise this massive number of CT as a screening program in India for lung cancer as we currently lack a structured program. It is therefore essential that scans are scrutinised thoroughly for every lesion and we don’t miss the forest because we are obsessed with the trees which in this case is COVID-19 pneumonia. Dr. Arjun Srinivasan, Consultant in Interventional Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine at Royal Care Hospital, Coimbatore sheds light on how India’s Fight Against Lung Cancer is possible through technology. Also Read - When Will Coronavirus End? When Will COVID Vaccine be Available in India? Union Minister Makes Big Statement

Understanding lung cancer better

When we breathe in, air enters the lungs through the trachea. This trachea when enters the lungs gets divided into tubes called bronchi which further form smaller branches called bronchioles. At the end of the bronchioles are tiny air sacs known as alveoli. These alveoli are responsible for absorbing oxygen. Now, lung cancers start with the rapid growth of the cells in different parts of the lungs. The disease is grouped into two main categories, called a small cell and non-small cell lung cancer. The symptoms of cancer usually are persistent cough of over two weeks, chest pain, breathing difficulty, change in voice, and cough up blood. Position and extent of cancer dictate the extent of symptoms and all patients will not have all the symptoms. Unfortunately, almost all symptoms occur once the cancer is at least locally advanced and none occurs in the early stages. Thus most symptomatic lung cancer presents late and hence the need for the screening process.

Timely screening of lung cancer with advanced diagnostic technologies

Cure in lung cancer is possible only at an early stage. Even before the pandemic, people who are 55-year-old and older who smoked heavily for years, are advised to undergo an annual lung cancer CT screening in several western countries. In India we do not have a structured screening program yet. Possibly of early diagnosis has increased manifold in times of COVID due to increased number of CT. Advanced bronchoscopic techniques like endobronchial ultrasound(EBUS), navigation, and cryobiopsy can diagnose as well as stage lesions as small as 1 centimeter in diameter once they are identified on screening CT. These minimally invasive techniques are often done as office procedures and no external incisions. Even in patients with the locally spread disease, advances in chemotherapy including targeted therapies can improve quality of life, stop disease progression, and improve survival. In patients with growth blocking airway bronchoscopic ablation and stenting, in patients with fluid around their lungs, pleurodesis or indwelling pleural catheters can dramatically alleviate suffering and improve quality of life.

During this month of lung cancer awareness let us take a pledge to be aware of this killer disease, redouble our efforts to help people quit smoking, screen for an early disease where possible, evaluate every nodule or mass appropriately, palliate every advanced cancer with the best available chemotherapeutic and or bronchoscopic technique.