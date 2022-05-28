With a few professional tips, you can use your blow-dryer to set short hair into a style quite easily. It can also give the hair more body and bounce. For very short hair, the fingers can be used to push the hair into the style in which it has been cut. For slightly longer hair, you will need a styling brush. Avoid brushes with wire bristles. Soft, natural or plastic bristles are better.Also Read - Shahnaz Husain Admires the Beauty of Golden Amaltas, That Exists Even in The Harsh Environment

The hair should be slightly damp for the setting. Divide the hair into sections and hold them back with clips or hairpins. This allows you to work on each section at a time.

The hair on the top of the head should be lifted upwards with the brush, so that hair gets more body and bounce. If you have side flicks, or long fringe, set them, using a comb or brush.

Want to straighten curly hair? Roll the ends tightly with the brush. Hold the hair straight, but slightly outwards, instead of downwards. This gives more body.

For layered cuts, the heat should be given across the hair on either side.

If you like tight curls, make sections of the hair and wind them around small rollers, before using the dryer.

To add fullness, bend forward and brush the hair from the nape of the neck to the ends.

To add fullness to the top of the head, divide the hair on the crown into four sections. Wind them around four large rollers, before drying the hair.

When the hair is totally dry, brush it into the style, so that all the sections have blended together into one.

Hair Straightening: Most hair straightening methods employ chemical lotions or direct applications of heat, which can damage hair texture. Also Read - Hair Care Tips: Struggling From Hair Fall? Try These Effective Ayurvedic Remedies Today | Watch

The temporary method of straightening the hair is with the use of a hand-held hairdryer. When the hair is damp, it is divided into sections. The end of each section is held with a brush. The section of hair is then held straight and slightly downwards and dried with a blow dryer. This is done with each section. The effect lasts till the next shampoo. Regular use of this method may not change the structure of the hair, but it does make the hair dry. Hold the dryer at least six inches away from the hair. Also Read - 5 Home Remedies to Repair and Prevent Split Ends