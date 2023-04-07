Home

Lifestyle

How to Carry Your Bag Without Causing Postural Problems? Yoga Expert Reveals – WATCH

Our posture is greatly hampered by the loads inside the bags we carry everyday, reveals yoga expert.

Many women have a bad habit of carrying around a tiny universe in their handbag, weighing down one shoulder with everything from keys and makeup to munchies and novels. These bags we carry and the loads inside of them put a lot of strain on our posture. The way a woman carries a bag on her shoulders can seriously distort symmetry. A suitcase filled to the brim or a stylish new purse – If you know how to pick, pack, and lift your shoulder bags, your back pain shouldn’t be a problem. Yoga teacher Juhi Kapoor emphasizes the importance of carrying your luggage properly to avoid poor posture.

We often over-tighten one shoulder to prevent the bag’s loop from slipping without even realizing it. Unknowingly, we produce imbalance and contribute to future postural issues. The yoga expert says “Yoga is not just the asanas you do on the mat. Yoga is also about the posture you maintain in your routine.”

Even though it may appear insignificant, if you carry your purse on your shoulder for an extended period of time, it can have a negative effect. Did you know that poor symmetry may cause neck, shoulder and even upper back pain? Juhi Kapoor reveals that one must hold their handbag over their forearm or in their hands.

WATCH: HOW TO CARRY YOUR BAG WITHOUT CAUSING POSTURE PROBLEMS?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor ☆ Yoga Teacher (@theyoginiworld)

According to yoga expert, Juhi Kapoor, concentrate on developing proper body symmetry as demonstrated in the video and take the necessary corrective action to ensure it. To distribute the weight more evenly, it is advised to keep your bag’s weight under control, frequently switch which side you carry it on, and select a bag with a broader strap.

