Most of us often use Honey as a healthy alternative to refined sugar. Honey is fat-free, cholesterol-free, sodium-free and this liquid is rightly termed as nature’s sweet nectar. The sweet, sticky thick liquid is no less than an elixir for us. But if you are planning to invest in honey in order to switch to a healthier lifestyle, you must first check its purity before buying. Yes, you read that right. Now that major brands including Dabur, Patanjali, and Emami have failed the purity test and traces of adulteration has been found in honey sold by these brands, you must know how to distinguish between pure or adulterated honey. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Lead To Depression, Anxiety in Pregnant Women

India is one of the biggest consumers of honey, this news has come as a shocker to many. And with the COVID-19 pandemic, the consumers were anyway consuming honey more than ever because of its medicinal properties. To enjoy the benefits of honey, you must understand its purity. One of the biggest problems with honey which usually is a differentiating point is its quality. Adulteration nowadays has become a common practice; it can be a challenge to find pure honey. Honey can be often mixed with glucose solution, high fructose corn syrup, and many other ingredients that consumers are not aware of. Also Read - Benefits Of Honey: Here Is Why Honey Is Great For Weight Loss, Hair And Skin

For instance, if you are trying to open a new jar of honey and you hear a little pop sound, that could be a sign that the honey is in fact adulterated, that usually happens when fermentation takes place inside the bottle. Also Read - Viral Load Of Asymptomatic Patients Higher As Compared To Symptomatic Patients

As we all know, the best source of getting honey is from the bees. If you wish to buy honey, you must look out for terms including raw, natural, forest honey, or organic- as per a report in NDTV, then can be a safer option.

You can also test the honey at home, here’s how:

–The Thumb test: Apply a small amount of honey on your thumb, check if it is spilling like any other liquid, if it does then your honey is not authentic. Honey is supposed to be thick and it doesn’t drip.

–Water Test: In a glass of water, put a spoon of honey, if your honey is dissolving in water then it’s fake. Pure honey has a thick texture that will settle at the bottom of a cup or a glass.

–Vinegar Test: Mix a few drops of honey into vinegar water, if the mixture starts to foam, then your honey is fake.

–The Heat Test: Honey remains unburned. To try the heat test, dip a matchstick in honey and light it. If it burns, then your honey is adulterated.

You can, in fact, spot the difference with the naked eye too. Pure honey has a distinct sweet aroma to it, and raw honey when consumed leaves a tingling feeling in your throat.