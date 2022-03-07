In the present day and age, there are more than a few hundred kinds of toothpaste available. With so many choices, people are often confused about picking the perfect toothpaste for themselves. Knowing more about this magical substance that protects and cleans the teeth might help one analyse the situation better.Also Read - Easy Dental Health Tips: Natural Tooth Whitening Remedies to Use at Home

The first thing to remember while buying any dental hygiene product is to identify one's specific need. Just like skincare, toothpaste also addresses a specific problem. Some toothpaste reduces sensitivity, some help in brightening the teeth and so on. To choose the best product for a healthy and shiny smile one must consult an experienced dentist who will assess the dental conditions and requirements before advising any product.

However, there are some conditions one should consider while purchasing toothpaste, in case they haven't spoken to the dentist. From dental association approval to the ingredients and action of the toothpaste, here are a few things that one should consider before buying a toothpaste.

Most toothpaste contains the following components:

Fluoride – It is the most important ingredient of toothpaste. Fluoride helps to prevent demineralisation of the tooth enamel (outer hard layer of the tooth) which gets damaged with time and enamel abrasive activities. It also strengthens the teeth and makes them less susceptible to cavities and damage from acidic food/drink. Fluoride is one element that should be present in the toothpaste, as it is approved by the dental association. One must look for toothpaste with 1350 – 1500 ppm of fluoride present as they are known to work optimally.

Abrasives – Relative Dentin abrasivity (RDA) is what determines the abrasiveness of toothpaste due to the abrasive agents present in it. These are insoluble particles that remove the food debris, plaque and tartar from teeth. Since plaque and its hardened form tartar are very damaging for oral health, the presence of these abrasives (in recommended standards) is also important. However, more abrasive does not mean more bright teeth as they may harm the enamel of the teeth and gums. Standards for toothpaste mandate for the level of RDA to not be higher than 250.

Flavours – To make the toothpaste likeable, sweeteners and flavours are added. However, these sweeteners especially saccharin is synthetic in nature and is very sweet. Its only role is to make toothpaste palatable but it is not good for overall health. Some toothpaste uses essential oils for flavouring which are good and beneficial for oral health.

Detergents – Toothpaste also have foaming agents called detergents. For this, surfactants like SLS (Sodium lauryl sulfate) are used to emulsify while brushing. This synthetic detergent is known to have some good and some bad qualities. Hence the dental associations have standardised the quantity of SLS in the toothpaste which should be betwixt 0.5 per cent – 2.0 per cent only.

Antimicrobial Agents – Toothpaste contain antimicrobial agents to protect from plaque and gingivitis. Since plaque is a biofilm made up of bacterial growth, these antimicrobial agents kill those bacteria and defend the oral cavity from germ attacks. Chlorhexidine is one of the most used antimicrobial agents.

Anti-sensitivity – Ingredients like potassium nitrate are anti-sensitivity agents that are present in toothpaste, especially those that are meant to deal with sensitivity. This ingredient desensitises the nerves preventing unwanted sensations in the tooth from stimuli like cold or hot.

There is also a recent trend of adding ingredients such as salt, clove, lime, charcoal, baking soda, aloe vera etc. in the toothpaste.

Salt – Sodium Chloride or the common table salt as an abrasive in the toothpaste is used to work like any other abrasive, clean the plaque from teeth. However, these toothpastes may not contain fluoride.

Baking Soda – Baking soda or sodium bicarbonate has been recognised as a mild abrasive and has the capacity to whiten the teeth by removing exterior stains. It has become a rather common ingredient in many toothpaste brands.

Activated Charcoal – Charcoal in products has become the latest trend. In toothpaste, it acts as a mild abrasive agent and removes plaque and stains from the surface of teeth.

Aloe-vera – Just as aloe-vera has a soothing effect on the skin, it also soothes the teeth, especially in case of sensitivity. Aloe vera is also popular for its antibacterial nature and is effective in toothpaste to fight cavities.

There are multitudes of options available for consumers and it is important to make an informed decision based on the ingredients and doctor’s advice.

(Inputs by Dr Mohender Narula, Dental Expert and Founder and Chairman, MyDentalPlan Healthcare Pvt. Ltd)