There was a time when women went in for permanent waving, with tight curls all over the head. But, repeated "perms" spelled damage to the hair. Newer and safer curling methods can limit the damage. For example, blow drying can be used to curl the hair, rolling sections around a brush, or using rollers to make large or small curls.

The hair should be slightly damp for the roller setting. Divide the hair into sections and hold them back with clips. Work on each section at a time. To add fullness to the top of the head, divide the hair on the crown into four sections. Wind them around large rollers, before drying the hair. If you want tight curls, make sections of the hair and wind them around small rollers. Avoid wire rollers, as they can cause hair breakage. If you want to curl your hair, use the rollers on damp hair. Leave them on for a few hours and then blow dry them for a minute or two before opening the rollers. If you don't want them very curly, avoid leaving the rollers on for too long, so that you can have gentle waves. For gentle waves or curls, you can also use a curling wand, but it is best not to use direct heat applications too frequently, as they damage the hair.

After washing the hair, let the water be soaked up by a towel. When it is slightly dry, apply styling mousse all over the head. Scrunch the hair and allow it to spread. Avoid rubbing. Divide the hair into sections and use a dryer, or a curling wand, or rollers. Roller setting is a simple and safe way of making the hair curly or wavy. This is temporary and the set lasts till the next shampoo. The roller set does not involve the use of chemical lotions, but there can be some damage if you are using heat rollers or wire rollers. Plastic rollers are safe and easy to use. Setting lotions or mousse can be used with roller setting.

For a simple roller setting, the procedure is not very difficult. Divide the hair into sections. Roll the hair of each section around a hair roller and secure it. Leave them on till the hair is dry. Take off the rollers. Avoid brushing the hair. Shake out the curls with the fingers. If you wish, apply hair spray sparingly.