In every office, there is one person who just can't stop talking. While conversations can help you socialise at work, the same thing can become irritating when you are constantly nagged by your workplace chatterboxes to take part in the discussion especially when you are getting into the zone of productivity. These people are quite good at entertaining others but do not know when to stop. So, others have to make them realise when to keep their mouth shut. If you are also bothered by one such colleague, here is how to deal with him without being rude.

Do Not Make Eye Contact

Making eye contact is extremely important to have a good conversation. This shows your alertness and willingness to carry on the conversation. You also smiles and responds through various body gestures to whatever the other person says. However, when you want to get away with a chatterbox, you need to do the exact opposite. Do not look into his eyes. Instead, look at your laptop screen and let the person know through your voice sound that your attention is somewhere else. Show the chatty person that you are busy with something important and can't have any conversation.

Express Your Discomfort

You can be straightforward in expressing your discomfort without sounding rude. Just pick your words wisely. To get rid of the boring and irritating conversations of a chatterbox, you can simply say, 'I don't think I will be able to engage in any conversation right now.' This shows you are busy and therefore it is not a good time to talk to you. You can also use sentences like 'I really need to work now', 'This task needs to be completed by the end of the day' or 'I have too much workload today'.

Show Your Unwillingness to Engage in a Conversation And Offer an Alternative

You can simply shun a chatterbox by saying that the topic of conversation doesn’t interest you. Here, you are telling your unwillingness to indulge in the conversation without being rude. To avoid any scope of hurting the person, you can offer him an alternative saying that ‘I will talk to you later in free time.’