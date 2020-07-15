Doing makeup is an art that you do on your face. Not everyone is good at it. Applying a good makeup requires the right techniques and expertise. One of the most difficult parts of your face to apply makeup on is your eyes. Currently, ladies are quite obsessed with smokey eyes. But, it’s tricky to wear a heavy black smokey eyes without knowing the right way. So, if you are a fan of smokey eyes but do not know how to do it, here is a step-by-step tutorial that you can refer to avoid any disaster. Also Read - Disha Patani Sets Internet Ablaze With Sultry Look in Printed Dress And Smokey Eyes

Simple Tips to Apply Black Smokey Eye Makeup

Step 1 Also Read - Bhojpuri Hot Bomb Monalisa Looks Her Sexiest Best in Short Hair Avatar And Smokey Eyes

You should always start with the primer. It can help the makeup stay longer. Also, the primer makes the blending process easier. So, apply the base and also put some concealer under your eyes and eyelids. This is important for preventing any discolouration. Also Read - Naagin 3 Fame Anita Hassanandani Looks Uber Hot in Stylish Jacket And Smokey Eyes - See Pictures

Step 2

Take a black eye shadow and apply it on your entire eyelid.

Step 3

Blend out the eye shadow to prevent any harsh lines.

Step 4

Apply a liner close to the lash line and smudge it out. Blend it with the eye shadow already applied.

Step 5

To create an intense look, you can apply the eyeliner in the crease and blend it well. Also, apply it under the eyes and smudge it out. This will give a smokey effect to your eyes.