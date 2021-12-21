Wondering what to eat and what not to eat during this cold and chilly weather? The cold weather calls for piping hot chai and pakodas which not just satiates our hunger but also keep us warm. But going overboard on these calorie-laden items can hamper your health. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a fully planned winter-special menu for her followers on Instagram.Also Read - Weight Loss Tips: Too Lazy To Workout During Winters? Try These Simple And Easy Winter 'Lazy Workout' Exercises At Home | Watch Video

Her winter-special diet plan includes winter delicacies of almost every region in India. She called it a suggested guide which can be enjoyed guilt-free in a healthy and balanced way. She curated diet plan for breakfast, lunch and dinner for all seven days of the week. In the diet plan, she included fruits, desserts and drinks.

Winter diet suggested by nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar:

Breakfast : Rujuta suggested that you can opt for Poha, vermicelli upma. You can also choose from Gobhi Parantha, Roti and Til Chutney. You can also include Iddada and Ratala Khees.

: Rujuta suggested that you can opt for Poha, vermicelli upma. You can also choose from Gobhi Parantha, Roti and Til Chutney. You can also include Iddada and Ratala Khees. Lunch : Rujuta did not include any fancy meals, she suggested sabzi, roti or dal and rice. On a lazy Sunday, she suggested Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag.

: Rujuta did not include any fancy meals, she suggested sabzi, roti or dal and rice. On a lazy Sunday, she suggested Makki ki Roti and Sarson ka Saag. Dinner: For dinner, you should keep it light. Rujuta suggests khichdi, soup and dal.

The celebrity nutritionist highlighted the importance of staying hydrated. She wrote that one should include healthy drinks including amla juice and lassi to their diet. If you crave food during the day then you can include Guava, Ber, and Chikoo. You can also include sweets and desserts such as Pinni, Laddoo, Panjiri.

Enjoy these sumptuous delicacies guilt-free!