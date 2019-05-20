Summers can be brutal to those who have body odour and even to those who usually don’t suffer from this embarrassing problem. In summers, we tend to sweat more. The sweat does serve a purpose. Sweat tends to cool the body down. But body odour is the result of bacteria in our sweat. When the sweat can’t dry up easily or gets trapped in clothes, especially synthetic materials, we tend to reek of the sweaty smell. It is not difficult to get rid of and prevent body odour. Here are some tips you will need to follow:

Know what to wear: Stick to natural fabrics like cotton and linen as much as possible during summers as they can absorb sweat and let your body breathe. Avoid synthetic fabrics like polyester and nylon.

Make use of deos: Use antiperspirants and deodorants on your skin. But it important to know how to use them. You need to make sure to clean your underarms first. It is best to apply these after taking a bath. Wipe your underarm area clean. Spray the deodorant so it covers your underarm area, or apply your deodorant roll-on stick properly. Let it dry completely. Then proceed to wear your clothes. Make sure to select those products which do not have alcohol in them as alcohol tends to dry out your skin.

Shave your underarms: Keep your underarm area hairless as much as possible. Hair tends to trap the sweat and the smell. Wax or shave that area regularly.

Try natural home remedies: Certain home remedies are great for treating body odour: Dr Partap Chauhan, Director of Jiva Ayurveda suggests applying a paste of sandalwood and rosewater. Both these natural ingredients are cooling in nature and have antiseptic qualities which can keep summer problems like prickly heat away. Sandalwood has a very pleasant smell which can last long and mask the bad odour. This paste will also help relieve irritation.

Watch what you eat: What you can eat can have an impact on how you smell. Studies have shown that spicy food, can make you sweat more and open up your pores and this could lead to body odour. Avoid spicy food if you suffer from body odour.