Actor-filmmaker Rajesh Khattar and wife Vandana Sajnani Khattar welcomed their first child together in August last year. Vandana embraced motherhood at the age of 44 after numerous attempts including IUI and IVF, failed surrogacies, and miscarriages. Ishaan Khattar's father, Rajesh in an interview opened up about their struggles of conceiving at 44. Vandana who was pregnant with twins was prescribed complete bed rest 2 months into the pregnancy.

In an interview with Miss Malini, Vandana revealed that she had to keep her legs raised for over three months as her uterine lining was weak. During the pregnancy and the childbirth, Ishaan Khattar's stepmom Vandana faced multiple challenges including prepartum and postpartum depression. "I felt I was going down under. As if I was alone in this fight. I wanted to sit alone in darkness and talk to no one. I was in a shell. Something did not feel right, but I couldn't particularly say what. I was bedridden and couldn't even put my legs down to go to the bathroom. I was using a bedpan for three months. Those months were the most painful, emotionally draining, and fearful time of my life," she told the portal.

She further shared that one day she started bleeding profusely due to which she was pushed for a C-section delivery. Unfortunately, she lost one of her children and her other son Yuvaan was premature. He was kept under observation in the NICU for a period of three months. Due to the loss of one of her babies, Vandana was in post-partum depression. She further revealed, “I can’t even tell you what a sight it was to see my baby so tiny and the size of an arm, with wires all over his face, surrounded by pipes and tubes. The entire experience was full of stress, pain, anxiety, fear, and sadness. Later, my doctor told me that it was prepartum depression, and because I did not attend to it with the right medication or counselling, it soon aggravated to postpartum depression.”

That didn’t stop the struggle as for Yuvaan, the doctors said that he might get a hearing aid and a problem with his vision. After multiple tests, MRI’s, she got to know that Yuvaan was fine.