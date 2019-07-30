Apart from water, there are many other fluids that you can have to ensure that you remain hydrated throughout the day. Dr Mahera Valiulla, HOD, executive health check department, Saifee Hospital, elaborates on some of the drinks you can sip on for good health.

Milk –Unknown to most, milk is actually a highly recommended source of fluids and is excellent for countering dehydration. Containing a combination of high-quality proteins, carbs, and sodium, it is extremely useful for helping the body retain essential fluids. Buttermilk, milkshakes, smoothies, and lassi, are some of the delectable dairy-based beverages that can be experimented with.

Juices – Fresh fruit juices are rich in minerals and electrolytes and have always garnered credibility as good sources of rehydration, as fruits in any natural form only prove to be beneficial for human health. Artificially flavoured, processed and packaged fruit juices must be strictly avoided, due to their high concentrated sugar content. Home-made juices remain a favourite amongst most, for instant rehydration.

Sports Drinks – Sports drinks are often recommended by several medical experts, as they are high in their electrolyte content. Not only do they hydrate the body swiftly, but also ensure that it retains the fluids being consumed, which can be a very useful treatment for dehydration. However, an important tip to follow is checking the label of the sports drink before buying it, as they should contain at least 20 mmol per litre of sodium, in order to be beneficial.

Lemon/Coconut/Chia Water –Commonly referred to as ‘nimbu paani’ in India, lemon water is the age-old recommendation for rehydration, especially when containing rock salt, as it ensures that the body gets its essential dose of Vitamin C. Coconut water is another preferred source, with its low-calorie, high-potassium content, and richer hydration qualities, compared to drinking water. It is also considered to be a comparatively better substitute for sports drinks. Chia water, on the other hand, though less popular, is a highly beneficial beverage for quick rehydration. Chia (sabja) seeds can absorb 10 times their weight in water, and swell within minutes, thus making it a natural and healthy energy drink to cool the body. Moreover, the seeds can be added to milk or coconut milk with honey for an enhanced taste.