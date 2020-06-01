Do you like wearing bold and vibrant colours? Do you also love experimenting? If yes, this piece of writing is for you. Pairing colours that excite you can be fun and may give you a cooler look that you are trying to get. There can be an array of colour coordinated looks that you can opt for enhancing your daring personality. Everyone cannot pull off super-bright and bold colours. Here, we give a few tips about which clothing colour combinations to opt for and make a style statement. Also Read - Maanvi Gagroo's Classy Response to Body-Shaming Makes Fashion Label Apologise And Takes Down The Sexist ad

Green And Yellow

This colour combination is just like a perfect mixture of freshness and a clean bright sunlight. Everyone can rock this colour as it can work wonderfully on people of most complexions. During summer, going for this cool colour mix up can add definition to your look and sharpen up your outfit. To style it better, you can don a yellow top and pair it with a blue jeans. Complete your look with green accessories. During winter, you can go for a white top, yellow midi skirt and a green blazer.

Pale Blue And Pink

This colour combination is ideal for donning during the spring season. Though these are subtle yet impactful tints. Styling them better can make your look more eye-grabbing than bright colours. You can appear as fresh as spring breeze by opting for classic pastel ensembles. During summer, you can go for a pale blue top and a pair of pink pants. To complete the look, wear a pair of white stilettos.

Cobalt Blue And Turquoise

This is a powerful colour combination. It can make you look elegant and classy. Combining a regal blue dress with a pair of flat turquoise shoes can make you look stunning. You can also go for an all-blue outfit and pair it with a turquoise overcoat. Also, opt for a silver or gold accessories.