How to Fix Dark Circles? 6 Home Remedies to Treat Under Eye Pigmentation

Dark circles have become a common problem specially with long work hours and screen time. However few home remedies can help treat the hyperpigmentation under our eyes.

Dark circle is a common problem that everyone has faced or at least panicked about. The dark and paleness below the eyes are also known as periorbital hyperpigmentation. Developing dark circles is a generic problem that can be treated with help of home remedies too. We all know dark circles may be caused due to many reasons including genetics, poor sleep schedule, or too much screen time.

It is mostly caused by to extremely sedentary lifestyle and can also be treated by making certain basic lifestyle changes.

HOME REMEDIES FOR REDUCING DARK CIRCLES

Well, there are several ways that can help eliminate or reduce the appearance of dark circles under their eyes. Make sure you are getting seven to eight hours of sleep each night and practising good sleep hygiene and limit your screen time.

Almond Oil Massage: Gently massage a small amount of almond oil into the skin under & around your eyes. The massage helps increase blood circulation. Rich in vitamin E, retinol, and vitamin K, it keeps the delicate skin under your eyes smooth. Tea Bag: Place cold tea bags on the eyes and leave for 10–15 minutes. Wash your face after removing the tea bags. With the goodness of caffeine & antioxidants, green tea bags assist in lightening dark circles and reduce puffiness under the eyes by reducing fluid retention. Reduce or eliminate sun exposure to your face. Turmeric: Widely known for its antioxidant properties, turmeric has a powerful compound called curcumin, which enhances the glow of the skin. It effectively reduces the melanin production and serves as a perfect dark circle solution. Cold Compress: A cold compress can cause the blood vessels to constrict, which may result in a lessening of the dark circles. Tomato Juice: Take fresh tomato juice and tap it onto the dark circles with the help of soft cotton. Rinse off after 10 minutes.

DARK CIRCLE CAUSES

Lack of Sleep: It is the main cause of dullness around the eyes. The dark tissues and blood vessels start to show when one does not get enough sleep.

It is the main cause of dullness around the eyes. The dark tissues and blood vessels start to show when one does not get enough sleep. Anaemia: When there is iron deficiency, not enough oxygen reaches the eyes.

When there is iron deficiency, not enough oxygen reaches the eyes. Ageing: Aging decreases fat and collagen which maintain skin elasticity. Eventually, dark blood vessels become more visible,

Aging decreases fat and collagen which maintain skin elasticity. Eventually, dark blood vessels become more visible, Eyestrain: Too much usage of television or screen causes eye strain. It may enlarge blood vessels around the eyes.

Too much usage of television or screen causes eye strain. It may enlarge blood vessels around the eyes. Dehydration: This is a common cause leading to dark circles under your eyes, Whenyour body is not well hydrated, the skin beneath the eyes begins to look dull and eyes look sunken.

This is a common cause leading to dark circles under your eyes, Whenyour body is not well hydrated, the skin beneath the eyes begins to look dull and eyes look sunken. Too much sun Genetics: Family history can also play a part in developing dark circles.

