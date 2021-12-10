In winter, keeping the skin of the lips soft and smooth can present a problem due to lack of moisture and dryness. Chapped and dry lips are common in winter and make it impossible to apply lipstick smoothly.Also Read - Skincare Tips: Nutritionist Bursts 6 Skincare Myths And Why You Should Stop Believing Right Away!

The skin of the lips is also thin and delicate. It does not contain oil glands. That is why it becomes dry and chaps easily, especially during winter. Dry, peeling and chapped lips can also be due to vitamin deficiency, dry weather, soap and matte lipstick.

Use glossy lipsticks and lip balm. Avoid matte lipsticks, soap and powder on lips. Remove lipstick with a cleansing gel containing aloe vera. Apply almond cream or almond oil at night and leave on. Lip balms can also help.

After washing the face, the lips may be rubbed gently with a soft towel to remove dead skin. Apply cream of milk (malai) daily and leave on for an hour. If the lips become dark, add a few drops of lemon juice to the cream of milk. At night, apply pure almond oil daily on the lips and leave on overnight.

Honey can be mixed with sesame seeds and used as a scrub for the lips. A little almond oil may also be added.

Many oils help to soften the lips and enhance their beauty. Almond oil, for instance, is very nourishing and also lightens skin colour over a period of time. In fact, almond oil can also be used to remove lip make-up. Almond oil contains several vitamins and minerals, including Vitamin E, potassium and zinc, as well as monounsaturated fatty acids. Almond creams are also available.

Oils like Argan and Coconut oil also help to nourish the skin on the lips in winter. Argon oil is rich in unsaturated fatty acids and Vitamin E. As it is easily absorbed by the skin, it can be ideal for care of the lips. Coconut oil has also been valued for its nourishing and moisturizing ability. It has a great skin softening ability and helps to make the skin soft and smooth. It may be applied on the lips for protection from sun damage and to heal cracks on the lips. In fact, it can be used to remove make-up from the face, including the lips. Coconut oil may be applied on the lips and left on for 15 minutes. Then wipe it off with moist cotton wool.