Dandruff may be caused due to various reasons. Excessive dryness of the scalp can lead to white flakes. However, these are loose and do not stick to the scalp. Excessive oiliness of the scalp can also lead to dandruff. This is because the oiliness of the scalp can block the pores and interfere with the proper distribution of natural oils. Dandruff can also be due to a fungal infection. Some hairstyling or hairdressing products can stick to the scalp and cause dandruff because they block the pores of the scalp. And, of course, another cause is lack of hygiene – i.e. not washing the hair regularly and not rinsing well with water.