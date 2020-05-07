Do you hate your double chin and desperately want to have a prominent jaw line? Well, that is quite easy to achieve at home. Yes, you read it right. You don’t need to go to a gym to shed extra fat accumulated in your jaw. But before talking about the tricks to shoo those hanging fat, let’s find out what exactly causes double chin. Also Read - Weight Loss: Not Workouts, These Lifestyles Changes Can Help You Shed Those Extra Kilos

Causes of Double Chin

Double chin forms due to accumulation of another layer of fat below your chin. It happens mostly because of the overall weight gain, which is generally a result of unhealthy lifestyle. Sometimes, genetics may also be blamed for those submental fat. Additionally, double chin may occur due to loosening of skin from ageing. Also Read - Weight Loss: Ditch These Morning Habits if You Wish to Avoid Gaining Weight

How to Reduce Double Chin?

Anecdotal evidences state that a few facial exercises can help you get rid of double chin. These exercises target the extra facial layer and tone the muscles and skin of the chin area. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Here are the 6 most effective facial exercises to get rid of your double chin!

Straight Jaw Jut







To perform this exercise, you need to tilt your head back and look straight in front.

Now, push your lower jaw muscles forward to feel a stretch.

Hold this straight jaw jut for at least 10 seconds and then relax.

Pucker up

Again tilt your head back and look straight at the ceiling.

Now, pucker up your lips. Your lips should look like you are kissing someone.

Hold this facial posture for 10 seconds and then resume the initial position of head.

Repeat it at least 10 times.

Tongue Stretch

To begin, tilt your head back the way you did earlier

Now, press your tongue against the roof of mouth.

Hold this tongue stretch for at least 10 seconds and the resume.

Repeat it at least 10 times.

Chin Ball Exercise