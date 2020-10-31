How to Get Rid Of Pimples: Dealing with acne breakouts can be tough, especially in a busy lifestyle. It is one of the most common skin related problem which is affecting more than 85% of people. It is every girl’s worst nightmare; they not just only make your face look a certain way but also you feel the constant urge to pop them. And they appear out of nowhere, when you have planned your date night, or attending a virtual date night. Acne treatments can be super expensive, and they can also burn a hole in your pocket. Not just that, they can also have side-effects including redness, dryness, and sometimes more pimples. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Floral Embroidered Jumpsuit is A Perfect Pick for Your Next Festive Gathering

Thanks to the pandemic, people across the world have now moved to DIY products or home remedies. Don't get confused with all the flooded information available on the internet, rather try home remedies to treat your acne at home that has proven to be effective.

What causes Acne?

Well, acne is caused when the pores on your skin get blocked and infected. Whiteheads are caused when the pores get closed and it gets bulged, but not infected.

Common Trigger for Acne

One of the most common acne triggers is hormonal changes. Acne appears during pregnancy, menstruation, and if you are on birth control pills. Other triggers include greasy ointment for face or hair, hair dye, cosmetics, and creams. These products can increase the chances of pore blockage.

How can you treat Acne?

Try these home remedies to cure your acne-prone skin.

1. Apple Cider Vinegar: It is one of the most popular remedies. Apple Cider Vinegar can fight many bacteria as well as viruses. It has properties that contain organic acids that can help to cure acne. It can help in drying the excess oil that causes pimples in the first place, as per Healthline.

– How to use it: Create a solution with apple cider vinegar and mix it in the ratio of 1:3 with water. After mixing it well, apply the mixture to your face with a cotton ball, let it sit for 20 seconds, and rinse it with water. Pat it dry. You can repeat the process once or twice a day. Apple cider vinegar can cause slight irritation to your face, it should be used in a small amount.

2. Honey and Cinnamon: Honey and cinnamon is a great combination to cure acne and decrease scarring of pimples. The combination will help in drying out the pimple and nourish your face with essentials. It is rich in antioxidants and has antibacterial properties.

– How to use it: Take 2 spoons of honey and add 1 spoon of cinnamon powder to it. Mix it well and form a paste. Apply it directly to your face and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. Rinse your face and pat it dry.

3. Papaya: You will see papaya in many beauty products as it is a natural remedy for acne. Papaya removes excess lipid and dead skin from the skin surface, clearing the skin and leaving it smooth. The enzyme papain in papaya helps prevent pus formation and reduces inflammation. All you need is fresh papaya.

– How to use it: Take papaya, peel it, and mash it up until you get a semi-liquid consistency. Now apply it onto your face and leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes. Using warm water, rinse it off. Now apply moisturizer based on your skin type as papaya treatment tends to dry your skin.

4. Tea Tree Oil: Tea tree oil is great for the treatment of acne and pimples. It soothes your skin and reduces inflammation and redness. The antibacterial properties of tea tree oil help fight the acne-causing bacteria. It will also help in drying out the whiteheads and blackheads.

– How to use it: You can directly apply Tea Tree oil on the affected area using a cotton ball. Just dip it in the oil and dab it on the skin. After 15 to 20 minutes, rinse it off completely. Another method of using Tea Tree oil is by mixing it with aloe vera gel. Take a tablespoon of aloe vera gel and add a few drops of Tea Tree oil to it. Apply this on the affected area and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes. Rinse it off using warm water. Please note, you should stay away from Tea Tree oil if you have sensitive skin.

5. Aloe Vera: Aloe Vera over the years has gained a reputation to cure many skin-related problems. For acne too, Aloe Vera is present in almost all creams, beauty products nowadays. It is also used to cure irritation, rashes, burns, and other skin-related conditions. It can help in healing wounds and has anti-inflammatory properties.

– How to use it: Just take a scape the gel from your aloe vera plant with a spoon. You can directly apply the gel to your face as a moisturizer. Repeat it once or twice a day.

Let us know what are your thoughts on these home-remedies?