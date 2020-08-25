Whiteheads are the most basic kind of acne lesion that is also called closed comedones. They are a result of enlarged hair follicles clogged with accumulated skin oils. If left unattended, these whiteheads can attract bacteria that live on the epidermis layer of the skin and lead to inflammation. Whiteheads are closed within skin pores and can be removed easily through a few home remedies. If you are thinking that we will ask you to pop out whiteheads using a tool, you are mistaken. Doing this can lead to scarring and irritation. Here, we will tell you about some affordable whitehead removal ingredients. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

Tea Tree Oil

Being rich in anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties, tea tree oil can easily help you get rid of whiteheads. All you need to do is topically apply tea tree oil on your face. You can also try certain beauty products like face masks, cleanser, etc. that contain tea tree oil.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Being acidic and having astringent properties, apple cider vinegar can dry out the skin and shrink the pores. Also, apple cider vinegar prevents inflammation in the pores. All you need to do is to dilute apple cider vinegar by mixing water in it and then directly apply it on the whiteheads. Wash your face after 20 minutes.

Lemon Juice

Lemon oil can soak up all the excess oil on your skin and dry it out. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties can help in preventing any further aggravation of whiteheads and infections too. You should dilute lemon juice with an equal amount of water before applying to the affected area.