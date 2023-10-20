Home

How to Get Viral Hailey Bieber’s Viral Strawberry Makeup Look Under A Budget

Is your social media also bombarded with Hailey Bieber's Viral Strawberry Makeup? Here's how to attain this look under a budget

The queen of food-inspired beauty trends, Hailey Bieber keeps bombarding social media with some interesting makeup trends that leave beauty enthusiasts taking notes. First, it was the latte trend that took Instagram and TikTok by storm and now it’s the strawberry makeup trend that has been doing rounds all over.

What is Strawberry Make Up Look:

This strawberry trend coined by Bieber is a clean base makeup look with a flush of colour on cheeks and lips with faux freckles like the seeds of the fruits.

This makeup trend is super easy for anyone to do and can be easily incorporated into your makeup routine. While Beiber has already demonstrated a step-by-step guide to achieve this look with some high-end products.

Here are some ways to achieve this look easily:

Step 1: As for the first step, Hailey preps her skin with Rhode Glazing Milk and Rhode Peptide Glazing Fluid. For a reasonable alternative, you can also go for COSRX Advanced Snail Mucin Power Essence for hydration and follow it up with Minimalist Multi-Peptide Serum 10% for a dewy, plump-looking skin.

Step 2: For the next step, Hailey brushes her eyebrows with a clear brow gel for a thick voluminous effect. Hailey is using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel which retails for INR 840. You can also use the Elf Cosmetics Clear Brown And Lash Mascara which retails for INR 250*

Step 3: Next, Beiber applies bronzer from Tom Ford on her cheekbones, forehead, and eyelids. For an affordable alternative, you can go for Myglamm Pose HD Bronzer Duo, which is very reasonably priced at INR 489*

Step 4: After the bronzer, she applies a very little amount of concealer under both her eyes and the side of her lips. Hailey is using NARS concealer but its affordable dupe would be the superlight Myglamm Super Serum Concealer which retails for INR 474*

Step 5: For Blush, Heiley mixes two blushes to get that rosy flushed look. You can try the Body Shop Sheer Touch Lips and Cheek Tint which is priced at INR 1295 to attain the same finish.

Step 6: She also uses a peach highlighter to get that glowing finish. You can try the Plum MasterStrobe Illuminizer as a reasonable alternative. It retails for INR 599*

Step 7: To create freckles, Hailey uses a freckle pen by Morphe on her nose and cheeks. Since this product is not available in India, you can use any eyeliner to achieve a similar effect. Our pick is the Blue Heaven Intense Sketch Eyeliner which retails for INR 153*

Step 8: For elongated and voluminous lashes, Hailey uses hourglass Caution Extreme Lash Mascara. You can get a similar effect at a much cheaper version from Maybelline New York Volum Express Hyper Curl Mascara which is priced at INR 345*

Step 9: To finally complete the look, Hailey lines her lips with a nude brown lip pencil and daps the same blush she used on her lips and cheeks. She finished off the look by locking her lips with a balm.

