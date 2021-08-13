Have a Home Facial on Sunday! Take a headband or scarf, place it just above the forehead, along the hairline, and tie it at the back, just above the neck. First, cleanse the skin thoroughly. Choose the cleanser according to skin type. Gel/cream cleanser for normal to dry skin; face wash or cleansing milk for normal to oily and combination skins.Also Read - Alia Bhatt Performs Ardhamatsyendra Asana That Makes Her Glow Like a Diva, Have You Tried It Yet?

Apply on the face. Using moist cotton wool pads, wipe your skin with upwards and outwards strokes. On the forehead, use strokes from just above the bridge of the nose, going on either side, towards the temples, following a gentle arc. Pay special attention to the corners of the nostrils and don't forget the neck area. Rinse the face with plenty of water.

While the face is still damp, apply a facial scrub for deep pore cleansing. This is particularly good for oily skin and blackheads. Avoid scrubs on pimples, acne, or rash, or for very dry, sensitive skin.

Make a facial scrub with walnut powder, yogurt, and a pinch of turmeric. Apply on the face and rub gently, with small circular movements. Wash off with water.

For normal to dry skin, nourishing comes next. Apply nourishing cream, wet your hands with water, and massage the cream into the skin, using outwards and upwards strokes. Use extremely gentle strokes for the area around the eyes, using only your ring finger. The motion should be outwards. Avoid pulling or stretching the skin. For the neck, use strokes from the chin downwards. Continue the massage for three to four minutes and wipe your skin with damp cotton wool. Avoid applying cream if the skin is oily, but nourish the neck area.

Next, apply a face pack. Fruits packs suit all skin types. Or, mix 2 teaspoons oats with egg white and one teaspoon each ground almonds, yogurt and honey. Apply on the face, avoiding lips and area around eyes. Wash off with plain water after 20 minutes.

Take two cotton wool pads and soak them in rosewater, for eye pads. While the mask dries, lie down, close your eyes and put the eye pads on the eyelids. Relax. Wash off after 20 to 30 minutes. Then give the skin a cold compress with chilled rose water, using large cotton wool pads. It will help to tone the skin, close the pores and add a healthy glow.