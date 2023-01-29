Home

Lifestyle

How to Heal Bones Faster? 4 Tips to Treat Bone Fracture in Winter

How to Heal Bones Faster? 4 Tips to Treat Bone Fracture in Winter

There are 4 things you can do to ensure that healing proceeds swiftly and painlessly as you wait for your bone to recover in the cold season.

How to Heal Bones Faster? 4 Tips to Treat Bone Fracture in Winter

Bone Health in Winter: A broken bone frequently results in loss of movement and/or the capacity to carry out everyday activities. It typically takes a broken bone six to eight weeks to heal completely before it can be used again. The mending process might go more swiftly for small children while it can take longer for older people or people with underlying health conditions. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee reveals that a diet that is well-balanced, nutrient-dense, and notably high in calcium, zinc, vitamin D, vitamin k, and vitamin C can hasten the healing process after fractures (helps in collagen formation).

Nutritionist further says, “The omega –3 fats found in fish, flaxseed, green vegetables, walnuts, soybean and other pulses help to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Gamma–linolenic acid (GLA) found in evening primrose oil, borage seed oil and black currant oil also helps to reduce pain by preventing blood platelets from sticking together, improving blood flow and reducing inflammation.” The health shares four tips to heal bones faster.

4 TIPS TO HEAL BONES FASTER IN WINTER

Include nutrient-rich foods like green leafy vegetables, soybeans, sesame seeds and pumpkin seeds in your diet to speed up the healing process. Avoid smoking, alcohol and red meat to support the body’s recovery. Take in omega-3 fats found in fish, flaxseeds, green vegetables, and walnuts to reduce inflammation and pain in the joints. Evening primrose oil, borage seed oil and black currant oil to reduce inflammation and improve blood flow, eat vitamin D, calcium and magnesium to improve bone health.

Numerous treatments and lifestyle modifications can lower a person’s risk of bone fractures.