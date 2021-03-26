Buttermilk is one of the most commonly found beverages in our kitchens. In fact, Summer is incomplete without savouring this rich drink. What’s more interesting is that, apart from many of its health benefits like keeping us cool during the hot summer days, aiding in digestion and many more, this one drink is also extremely beneficial for our skin. Also Read - Holi 2021 : Best Pre-Holi Hair Care and Skincare Tips to Prevent Damage | Watch Video

For those of you who don't know, buttermilk actually contains lactic acid that contains good bacteria and fats that works like magic for the skin by penetrating right into the skin's surface and removing all the dead cells. Other than that, it also contains astringent properties that help in lightening the dark spots to give us an even skin tone. Interesting right?

Here we have some quick and easy DIY tips for you that will save you from a quick run to an expensive salon for a facial treatment. Get smooth and glowing skin with an even skin tone each time you use these face masks with buttermilk as per your needs.

Check Out 5 Natural Home Remedies Using Buttermilk For That Even Skin Tone

Buttermilk And Chickpea Flour Mask

This popular face mask is also called as ubtan. This is one of the most beneficial masks to make your dull and tired looking skin to glow instantly. It reduces the blemishes on the skin, removes tanning and is suitable for all skin types to give a flawless finish.

DIY: Add 2 tablespoons of chickpea flour, a pinch of turmeric and 2-3 tablespoons of buttermilk to form a paste and apply it on your skin. Leave it on for 15 to 20 minutes and rinse it off well with cold water. Repeat this atleast thrice a week to get your desired result.

Buttermilk Toning Mask

Did you know buttermmilk also works as a good toner? It makes for a great natural toning lotion that cleanses the pores from deep within.

DIY: Mix 2 tablespoons of buttermilk, 1 teaspoon of rose water and a few drops of tea tree oil and apply it on your face in circular upward motions. Let it sit for 10 mins and then use a dampened cotton pad to remove all the impurities. Rinse your face clean after. Tadaa! Your face will brighten up instantly.

Buttermilk And Tomato Juice Mask

Many of you may not be aware that buttermilk can be used with tomato juice to remove tanning during hot summer days.

DIY: Mix 1 tablespoon of buttermilk and 1 tablespoon tomato juice and apply on the affected areas using a cotton pad. Then leave it on for 30 minutes. Later rinse your face clean with cold water and you will notice that your sun burn has subsided and tanning has improved too. Repeat it atleast four times a week to get that even skin tone. Consult your dermatologist if you have any allergies or infection.

Honey And Buttermilk Mask

This is one of the most used masks for that flawless-looking skin. Both buttermilk and honey are excellent natural moisturising agents which can be combined together to create a hydrating face mask.

DIY: If you have a dry and patchy skin, mix 1 tablespoon of buttermilk with half a tablespoon of milk cream and add a tablespoon of honey and massage it well on a clean face. Rinse it off with cold water to lock in the moisture only to get brighter and naturally glowing skin. You can thank us later.

Mango Buttermilk Mask

As summer is here, it is the mango season. You can add this fruit to get rid of pigmentation and blemishes. For the unversed, buttermilk actually has a high bleaching property and if you have pigmentation and dark spots then this is what you should try.

DIY: Add 2 to 3 tablespoons of ripe mango to one teaspoon of honey to form a smooth paste. Mix well and apply evenly a thin layer to your face and neck. Leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse off with cold water. You can use this mask atleast thrice a week for that perfect looking skin.