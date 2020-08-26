The scalp and hair of a newborn are just as delicate as their skin and needs equal attention too, according to ayurvedic experts who have shared key tips to keep the hair and scalp of your baby healthy. Also Read - Know The Ideal Age Gap Before Planing a Second Baby

The right amount of care and choosing a specific hair care routine for babies in the growing days will help in getting significantly thick, soft, and healthy hair.

“Oiling is the first step to ensure healthy hair growth. Most babies are prone to dry scalp, dandruff, and scanty growth, which can be managed by a daily oil massage,” Dr Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda Expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company, said in a statement.

“It is always advisable to opt for products which contain natural ingredients and are known to be safe and gentle for baby’s hair,” Babshet added.

While selecting the right hair oil, use a product that is gentle, safe, and scientifically researched, and is free from mineral oil, alcohol, parabens, synthetic colour and phthalates.

“A baby hair oil with herbs like Amla, Gotu Kola, Methi, Bhringaraja, and oils like coconut, almond, olive and sesame helps moisturize scalp, prevent dryness,nourish hair, and make it soft and healthy,” Babshet advised.

Amla in the hair oil helps strengthen hair and promote hair growth, gotu kola helps improve hair density, bhringaraja helps strengthen and darken hair, and Methi helps prevent hair loss and strengthen and moisturize hair.

The goodness of coconut oil helps moisturize scalp, prevent dryness, and promote healthy hair growth, almond oil helps condition, nourish, and soften hair, olive oil helps keep hair silky and lustrous, and sesame oil helps in nourishing hair.

Massage your baby’s scalp regularly to improve blood circulation and promote hair growth and use a soft towel and gently pat to dry hair; this will prevent breakage.

“Your baby’s hair and scalp are sensitive during the initial months, making it vulnerable to allergies and irritation. So, try and avoid using the same oil for body and hair,” Babshet said.