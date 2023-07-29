Home

Lifestyle

How to Keep Your Food Moisture-Free During Monsoon? 6 Tips to Follow

How to Keep Your Food Moisture-Free During Monsoon? 6 Tips to Follow

An excessive amount of moisture in the air can cause food to deteriorate, grow mould, and lose flavour. Here are five monsoon kitchen ideas to assist you if you want to make sure that your food stays safe and fresh.

How to Keep Your Food Moisture-Free During Monsoon? 6 Tips to Follow

Monsoon Kitchen Tips: Monsoon brings pleasant weather and a greener environment, but it also brings high humidity levels. Food products must be kept dry in order to survive the humidity. A small blunder in keeping them might spoil your meals, from raw materials to fully prepared dishes. As a result, it is crucial to keep your food dry during the monsoon. Always strive to prepare just the proper quantity during the rainy season because even refrigerated leftovers have a short shelf life.

6 TIPS TO KEEP YOUR FOOD MOISTURE-FREE DURING MONSOON

Air-Tight Storage: For monsoon storage, airtight containers are the best option since they can help keep away moisture and humidity. Use these containers for all of your food products, including cereals, grains, and dry goods. Your food will remain fresher for a longer amount of time thanks to this. Cover Your Food: Certain items cannot be left outside during the monsoon since the humidity may cause them to deteriorate fast. Never leave spices exposed on fruits, vegetables, pulses, or even cooked meals. Be sure to cover them and keep them in the refrigerator. Dry Spoons: Spices, salt, and sugar all have a tendency to absorb moisture fast, as you may have seen. In certain cases, spoons are also to fault. Things can go wrong if you simply wash the spoons and put them in the spices. When it rains, the dampness causes the spices that are already in our kitchens to get wet. When using spices like flour, salt, etc., use a dry spoon. Dry Spaces: If you keep food goods next to windowsills or sinks, moisture can readily collect on them and hasten their deterioration. Instead, use dry spaces like kitchen cupboards or pantries. To prevent any moisture buildup, ensure that these places have enough ventilation as well. Temperature Check: During the monsoon season, if the temperature climbs beyond 29 degrees Celsius, you should turn off fans and appliances for a while to lessen the buildup of heat in your kitchen. Food will remain fresh and protected from humidity- or moisture-related deterioration as a result. Proper Ventilation: In order to prevent moisture from condensing on your food, it is crucial to have proper ventilation. In addition to using fans and air conditioners to cool the air, you may open windows and doors to let fresh air in. This will lessen the likelihood of food spoiling and keep your kitchen dry.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES