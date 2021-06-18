Monsoon hair care: Monsoon is tricky weather for the skin as well as the hair. All the sweat, moisture, and dirt tend to make things difficult and hence we need to be more cautious with our regular skin and hair routine. Popularly known as the oily and sticky weather, monsoons can cause some damage if you’re not careful enough. With the onset of monsoon season in the city, we thought of giving you a few good tips and tricks by Paridhi Goel, Founder of Love Earth that’ll help you keep your hair soft, smooth, and frizz-free! Also Read - Incredible Benefits of Lemon For Skin, Hair And Nails

8 basic and do-able tips to tackle your hair in humidity:

To start with, avoid getting your hair wet in the rainwater because that can really cause damage. Carry an umbrella whenever stepping out to avoid such situations.

Don’t keep your hair open for too long during this season because it leads to increased hair fall and the body sweat gets trapped in the hair

We understand that the monsoon makes you feel sticky and sweaty even in the hair, but cleansing them too often isn’t the solution. Don’t wash your hair with shampoo more than thrice a week. If you feel sticky or sweaty in the hair, then just wash it with regular tap water, without using any shampoo.

Avoid oiling your hair too much in this weather. If your hair is dry then either oil them overnight or else use water-based serums that can stay in the hair throughout the day as well. They don’t make the hair sticky and improves your scalp health also.

Don’t comb your hair too much because that’ll lead to hair fall. Try to keep your hair tied up in a bun at most times or at least a ponytail but don’t leave them open too much.

Avoid using heating hair appliances for styling your hair. This weather is not a great choice for using iron rods or curling machines. Instead, go for the old-fashioned tying up a sock in your hair overnight and waking up to beautiful waves naturally.

If your hair is too frizzy, then don’t go crazy and use too many hairpins. Instead, take a pump full of your hair serum and apply it to your baby hair. It’ll help them settle down and give you a cleaner look.

Use a cotton T-shirt instead of your regular towel to dry your hair after a wash. Because cotton T-shirts are much softer, they lead to minimal frizziness and reduction in hair fall as well.

We hope you loved these basic and do-able tips. Monsoons are harsh on every hair type and hence we all need to be protective of them.