How to Keep Your Room Cool During Summer Season? 10 Tips to Follow

Follow these simple tips to keep your bedroom cool during the summer season and ensure quality sleep.

It might be difficult to sleep well during the summer because of the rising temperatures. To keep your bedroom cool and guarantee restful sleep, you may make a few easy alterations. You may create a cosy resting environment that encourages peaceful sleep by using an air conditioner or a fan, purchasing a mattress made of cool gel foam, and implementing other practical suggestions. Ten suggestions are provided by Magniflex India’s managing director, Anand Nichani, on how to keep your bedroom cool throughout the heat and have a good night’s sleep.

10 TIPS TO SLEEP PEACEFULLY DURING SUMMERS

Invest in Cool Gel Foam Mattress

A mattress with cool gel foam is designed to regulate your body temperature by drawing heat away from your body. The gel-infused foam helps to dissipate heat, keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the night. This can be a great investment if you live in a hot climate or if you experience night sweats.

Use a Fan or Air Conditioner

One of the most common ways to keep a bedroom cool during the summer is to use a fan or an air conditioner. A ceiling fan or a portable fan can create a cool breeze in your room, while an air conditioner can circulate cool air throughout your bedroom. Set your air conditioner to a comfortable temperature between 65 and 70°F (18 and 21°C) to keep your bedroom cool.

Choose Light-Coloured Bedding

Dark-coloured bedding absorbs heat and can make your bedroom feel warmer. In contrast, light-coloured bedding reflects sunlight, keeping your room cool during the day. Choose light-coloured bedding to create a cooler sleeping environment.

Take a Cool Shower Before Bed

A pre-sleep cool shower can help lower your body temperature and make it easier to fall asleep. It can also help you feel refreshed and relaxed after a long day. Make sure to towel off thoroughly after your shower, as any residual moisture on your skin can make you feel sticky and uncomfortable.

Stay Hydrated

Drinking water and staying hydrated can help regulate your body temperature and keep you cool. Keep a glass of water by your bedside to stay hydrated throughout the night. Avoid drinking alcohol, caffeine, or sugary drinks before bed, as they can dehydrate you and disrupt your sleep.

Use a Cooling Pillow

A cooling pillow is designed to keep your head and neck cool while you sleep. These pillows are made from materials like gel-infused memory foam that can provide a comfortable sleeping surface that stays cool throughout the night.

Shut The Blinds During The Day

The sunlight that streams into your bedroom during the day can raise the temperature quickly. To keep your room cool, close the curtains or blinds during the day to block out sunlight and prevent your room from heating up.

Use a Dehumidifier

High humidity levels can make your bedroom feel warmer than it is. A dehumidifier can help remove excess moisture from the air and make your room feel cooler. It’s a great investment if you live in an area with high humidity.

Open Windows And Doors in The Evening

The temperature drops outside in the evening, making it a perfect time to let cool air circulate through your room. Open your windows and doors in the evening to let in the fresh air and cool down your bedroom.

Invest in Blackout Curtains

Blackout curtains can block out sunlight and heat, keeping your bedroom cool and dark. They also provide added privacy and can reduce outside noise, creating a relaxing sleeping environment.

Use Natural Fibres for Bedding

Natural fibres like cotton, linen, and bamboo are breathable and can help keep you cool at night. These materials wick away moisture and sweat, keeping you dry and comfortable throughout the night. Avoid synthetic materials like polyester, which can trap heat and make you feel hot and uncomfortable.

Avoid Using Electronics Before Bed

Electronic devices like TVs, computers, and smartphones generate heat, which can make your room feel warmer. Avoid using electronics for at least an hour before bed to help keep your bedroom cool.

By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can create a comfortable sleeping environment that promotes restful sleep. It’s essential to prioritize sleep and take steps to ensure that your bedroom is cool, dark, and quiet. A good night’s sleep is crucial for overall health and well-being, so make sure to prioritize it and make it a priority in your life.

(with IANS inputs)

