Have there been situations where you have gone to someone's bathroom only to look down in horror at the miserable hard water stains on the toilet seat? This space in our homes is a potential germ breeder. One cannot stress enough the importance of having the right knowledge and information on aspects that are ignored but are important to consider when it comes to keeping the toiler clean and hygienic.

S.C. Ajmani, General Physician in New Delhi shares easy-to-understand facts decoding the science behind toilet stains and odor and the technology which can prevent the two most common problems.

But what is the grime and scales on your toilet?

Also known as limescale, mineral deposits, and mineral buildup, hard water stains are chalky white residue that forms around faucets and water nozzles due to an excess of minerals (such as calcium and magnesium) in the water. Hard water can quickly build up on faucets, showers, sinks, and toilets over time and can leave rust and scale stains that can be both unpleasant and often extremely difficult to remove. Also Read - Beauty Tips: Top 6 Home Remedies For Glowing Skin | Watch Video

Nowhere is this more problematic than in a toilet, which tends to hold standing water constantly.

Understanding the science behind hard water stains

A Hydrophobic surface i.e. water – repellent in nature, has the power to stand against wetting. Moisture-containing touchpoints will characterize a surface as hydrophobic or anti-stick when the water contact exceeds a 90-degree angle. On the contrary, hydrophilic surfaces that invite strong retention of water enables wet surfaces. They representatively have a droplet touching point angle measurement of fewer than 90 degrees. It is on these surfaces that water tends to stay for a longer period which gets converted into dirt and scale.

What can you do to prevent hard water stains and control malodor even after following home remedies?

We all have tried innumerable home remedies including a mixture of baking soda and vinegar, Borax, and vinegar paste to name a few. Though it is important to understand the reasons that lead to the development of the stains.

Few common toilet problems like limescale, soil, microbial film, and malodor are due to residual water on the toilet surface left even after flushing. This water (containing mineral and dirt) causes limescale to build up which subsequently acts as a breeding ground for microbes and can cause malodour. By preventing the deposition of water or by letting the water drain faster without leaving a water layer on the toilet surface is critical to overcoming these problems.

