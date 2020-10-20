COVID-19 is a highly contagious infection that has put the entire world on standby. We discover strange and new facts about COVID-19 almost every month. It is seemingly an unsolved puzzle that’s claiming human lives every day and we are not able to do anything about it. Also Read - Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary Diagnosed With COVID-19 Before Contracting Dengue

What’s more concerning is that we cannot rely on the signs of COVID-19 and isolate people who have contracted the virus. We have heard about a lot of asymptomatic COVID-19 patients who are the invisible and the safest carriers of this infection. They do not experience any symptoms of the disease and become COVID-19 negative eventually without any medical help. This happens mostly with people who are either already immune to this deadly infection (if any) or have unmatchably strong immunity. Also Read - Chennai Corporation Seals Kumaran Silks Shop After Video Shows Massive Crowd Violating COVID Norms

You must be thinking about how to find out if you or somebody else is an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient. Well, that’s only possible through a COVID-19 test. But, the question is why would people without any symptom go and get his/her check-up done? Also Read - Navratri 2020: Patients Perform 'Garba' With Health Workers at Mumbai's COVID-19 Center | Watch

The answer is, you must go through a COVID-19 test if you have either come in direct contact with a coronavirus positive patient or you are living with such people. This is important as being an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient makes you a contagious carrier of the infection and you may end up infecting various other people knowingly or unknowingly.

In case you do not wish to go for the check-up, at least keep yourself isolated for at least 21 days and take precautionary measures. Also, eat healthy foods like green veggies, protein, and iron-rich foods and have Kadha.

Notably, the novel coronavirus has affected a total of 7597063 people in India until now (20-10-2020) and has caused 115197 fatalities. Globally, 40403799 people have contracted the virus and 1118361 of them have lost their lives owing to this deadly viral disease.