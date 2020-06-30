Many people have uneven skin complexion and they feel embarrassment due to some visible skin part being darker than the rest. Mostly, people are fed up of having dark lips. The skin tone of your lips can change and become dark than usual due to an array of reasons like hormonal imbalance, taking birth control pills, sunburn, smoking, waxing etc. Some people try to camouflage their dark lips by using makeup. But, that’s not a permanent solution to this. To reduce the appearance of those dark lips, you can take try some natural remedies. Read further to know about them. Also Read - 3 Face Oils Every Woman Should Know About to Get a Perfect Skin

Sugar Lip Scrub

Take a thin lemon slice and dip it in 1 teaspoon sugar. Rub the slice on your lips like a scrub for around 5 minutes. Repeat this daily to get rid of dark lips as soon as possible. Being a natural exfoliator, sugar can remove dead skin cells present on your lips and causing pigmentation. Whereas, lemon can help in reducing the darkness by bleaching the area.

Turmeric Mask

Take a small bowl and add 1 tablespoon tomato juice, ½ tablespoon lemon juice, and ½ tablespoon turmeric in it. Mix them well and apply the paste on your lips. Wait for 20 minutes and then rinse off using cold water. Repeat this at least thrice a week. Notably, turmeric has a chemical called curcumin that is known to balance the production of melanin, a natural skin pigment. In case the reason behind your dark lips is sunburn, the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric can help you get rid of the problem. Lemon juice can bleach the area and tomato juice acts as an astringent and tones the skin.

Carrot Juice

Prepare carrot juice. Take a cotton pad and soak it in the juice. Place it over your lips. Leave it like that for around 20 minutes. Repeat this twice a day. Notably, carrot juice contains vitamin A and antioxidants, that repair your skin and help in lightening your skin.