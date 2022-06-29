Weight Loss Tips: We often overlook our health owing to our busy schedules. We make poor dietary choices and skip the workout session just because we didn’t have enough energy to push ourselves for a run, which leads to weight gain and obesity. But to stay fit and healthy, it is important to include physical activity in your everyday routine.Also Read - Want to Get Rid of Side Belly Fat? Try These Effective Tips | Watch Video

If you are lazy enough to kick-start your fitness journey, then this workout takes less effort, and no equipment and will help you reach your target weight.

Nutritionist Richa took to Instagram to share tips on how you can lose up to 5 kgs in a month. She wrote, "In order to lose weight, we have to be physically active and healthy while maintaining a good diet. Here is an exercise that doesn't require much time, equipment, or the gym, and burns the same amount of calories for faster weight loss."

Nutritionist Richa says one should make Walking a part of everyday routine. According to her, regular walking has many health benefits. “Regular walking offers many potential health benefits, including faster weight loss. It is also one of the easiest and most cost-effective forms of exercise a person can do. Many people can walk regularly and reap the benefits of being more active,” she said.

“One of the most effective ways to reduce belly fat is to regularly take part in aerobic exercise, such as walking. Walking a mile (1.6 km) burns approximately 100 calories,” she added.

Benefits of walking daily

it’s free (no equipment needed)⁣⁣⁣

it burns calories⁣⁣- facilitates weight loss⁣

minimizes stress and anxiety⁣⁣⁣

increases mood/happiness⁣⁣⁣

low risk for injury⁣⁣⁣

reduces hunger & cravings⁣⁣⁣

helps in controlling diabetes

reduces risk of heart strokes

boost metabolism

How Many Steps Should You Walk Every Day?

She said, “Lets start walking 10,000 steps daily for better health and faster weight loss.”