Food has a great role to play in weight loss. What you eat and what you stay away from can have a prominent impact on your overall weight. Those who are already on a weight loss journey, usually binge on proteins but prefer to keep carbs and fats containing foods at bay. Undoubtedly, it is important to balance your intake of macro-nutrients but you should not forget the significance of micro-nutrients in shedding those extra kilos. They can help you efficiently reduce your belly fat and get an attractive waistline. Also Read - Onions For Weight Loss: Most Effective Ways to Have This Food to Get Body of Your Dreams

According to a recent study whose results were presented at the European Society of Endocrinology meeting in Barcelona, vitamin D, which is a micro-nutrient is not only good for your bones but for cutting down on belly fat too. During the research, the scientists found that people who are vitamin D deficient have excessive belly fat. But, they were not able to determine the exact amount of vitamin D deficiency that caused a high level of belly fat. Though further studies need to be conducted to make any solid claims about the association between vitamin D and belly fat accumulation, there is no harm in keeping your daily diet rich in this micro-nutrient. Also Read - Truth vs. Falsehood: Role of Baking Soda in Weight Loss

Exposing your body is the best way to get enough of vitamin D. You can also have vitamin D packed foods to increase the level of this nutrient in your system. Some of the food sources of vitamin D include soybeans, spinach, okra, salmon, sardines etc. Also Read - Best Weight Loss Food For Vegetarians: Eat These Homemade Lentils And Bid Adieu to Excess Body Fat