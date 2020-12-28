Getting on a weight loss journey needs a lot of dedication and zeal. It requires constant effort to stick to your goal, by eating a healthy diet and follow a disciplined workout schedule. When you are trying to lose weight, there are certain food items that can make or break the deal. In fact, we are often told that dairy products will do you no good and might slow down your progress. This might come as a surprise to you but having dairy products especially cheese can help you shed those extra kilos. Also Read - Black Coffee For Weight Loss: 4 Reasons to Drink Black Coffee if You Want to Lose Weight

Eat Cheese To Shed Those Extra Kilos

It is no brainer that dairy products are rich in calcium and protein. As per The Health Site, when our body gets enough calcium, it tends to burn more fat. And since dairy products are protein-heavy, it speeds up metabolism and reduces appetite, which helps in reducing weight.

By consuming enough dairy products, you can also build muscle. It is rich in Vitamin D, which takes care of your hormone levels and ease the journey to weight loss. If you don't wish to go overboard with milk, then you can switch to cheese. Cheese has protein, phosphorus, vitamin A and zinc in abundance. Not just cheese, yogurt, and milk can equally contribute to weight loss.

Low-Fat Cheese Can Speed Up Your Weight Loss Journey

Low-fat cheese is not as tasty as regular cheese as it is lower in fat than others. As per The Health site, a swiss-cheese (reduced-fat) has 1.5g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving, cottage cheese (reduced-fat): 0.729g saturated fat per 1/2-cup serving; ricotta (part-skim): 6g saturated fat per 1/2-cup serving; mozzarella (part-skim): 5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving; muenster (reduced-fat): 5.5g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving; provolone (reduced-fat): 5.5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving; Mexican blend (reduced-fat): 6g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving; Cheddar (reduced-fat): 6g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving; parmesan (reduced-fat): 7.5 g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving; Monterey (reduced-fat): 7g saturated fat per 1.5-ounce serving

How Much Cheese/ Dairy You Should Eat In A Day?

As per the US Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate, you should consume three cups of low-fat or fat-free milk and dairy foods daily if you are nine years or older, 2 1/2 servings for those 4-8 years old, and two servings for those 2-3 years old.

By adding low-fat cheese to your diet you are able to get more calcium and control your calories and fat intake too.