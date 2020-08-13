Having an excessive oily skin, acne-prone, rashes sensitive, or dry skin depends on its pH level. By ‘pH’ we mean the potential of hydrogen or concentration of hydrogen ion in your skin. We say your skin is healthy when there is a balance between its acidity and alkalinity. Ideally, your skin should be a bit acidic and its pH level should be 5.5. Even the skin’s pH level falling between 4.8 and 6 is fine. It ensures your skin is protected against harmful pathogens. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Use Curd to Get a Glowing And Nourished Skin?

If you frequently experience redness on skin, acne, eczema or early signs of ageing, your skin’s pH balance is off-balance. Factors like your age, excessive exposure to the sun, use of strong chemical-containing shop or face wash on your face, and your eating habits affect the pH level of your skin. To keep it balanced, you can try some simple yet effective ways. Read further to know about them. Also Read - Skincare Tips: How to Prepare Easy DIY Face Pack For Getting a Smooth And Glowing Skin

Do Not Use Harsh Soaps or Cleansers

Avoid buying and using soaps or cleansers with harsh chemicals. Choose one that has a balanced pH. If a cleansing product does not have its ingredients written on its packaging, drop the idea of buying it. Also, whenever you wash your face, use lukewarm or room temperature water. Also Read - Skincare Tips: Don't Squeeze, Use These Simple Home Remedies to Get Rid of Blackheads

Apply Apple Cider Vinegar

Use of apple cider vinegar can help you maintain the pH level of your skin. Before applying it on your face, you must dilute it with water. You can use the solution containing half a cup of apple cider vinegar and 4 cups of water as a toner.

Use The Right Oil And Gentle Moisturiser

With age, the ability of your skin to produce natural oil and sebum decreases. This leads to an imbalance in its pH level. Therefore, it becomes important to opt for a good oil or moisturiser to apply on your face and keep it hydrated. As far as choosing the perfect oil is concerned, you can pick any among coconut, jojoba, olive, and argan oils.