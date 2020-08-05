Having uneven skin tone is not surprising as almost everyone deals with this skin problem. And most of the people use easily available cosmetic products like a primer, foundation and concealer to hide the patches. But, that’s not the permanent solution to your problem. Also Read - Skin Care Tips: Must-Know Ayurvedic Solutions For Oily Skin

Instead of blending your makeup to get a flawless looking skin, you should look for natural ways to permanently get rid of the issue. Inconsistent skin colour and appearance of patches occur due to excessive production of melanin in certain areas of your body.

Certain factors including sun exposure, hormonal changes, and your age play a significant role in the occurrence of uneven skin tone. To flaunt an even skin tone, here are certain home remedies that you can opt for.

Baking Soda, Goat Milk, And Gram Flour

The pH of goat’s milk is close to our skin. Also, it contains a mild exfoliator called lactic acid that helps in removing tanning. On the other hand, gram flour is also an effective exfoliator and helps in making your skin tone light. To use them, you need to mix 2 tablespoons of goat milk and mix it with 1 tablespoon of gram flour and baking soda each. Apply the paste on your face and let it dry for some time. Then wash off using cold water.

Sugar, Lemon, And Coconut Oil

Sugar is an exfoliator that helps you get rid of the dead skin cells and lemon has strong astringent properties that help in diminishing dark spots. On the other hand, coconut oil keeps your skin moisturised. To use them to make your skin tone even, you need to mix 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and granulated sugar each with half a teaspoon of lemon juice. Apply the prepared paste on your face and gently rub the area for 5 minutes. After that, wash off using lukewarm water.

Yogurt, turmeric, And Lemon Juice

Lemon and yogurt are considered perfect ingredients to make your skin tone lighter. They are good natural cleansers. Yogurt is a mild exfoliator too. And, turmeric helps in keeping your skin healthy with its therapeutic properties. To use these kitchen ingredients for getting an even skin tone, you need to prepare a paste using 2 tablespoons plain yogurt, 1 teaspoon turmeric, and ½ teaspoon lemon juice. Then, apply it on your face. Massage your face for around 2 minutes and then let it dry. After that, wash it off using cold water.