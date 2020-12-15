To have supple, glowing, blemish-free skin is everyone’s dream. Not everyone is gifted with the perfect glowy skin and people sometimes spend a bomb to get that perfect glow. Using a face wash is the first and the most basic element in everyone’s beauty and skincare routine. But now, we have so many varieties of facewashes available in the market, that it gets difficult to pick the perfect one. Also Read - Suffering From Breakouts Under Your Mask? You May Have A Case Of 'Maskne'

Here are some of the ways in which you can determine what suits your skin. Also Read - New Himalaya Campaign Showcases Neem Face Wash For Pimple-Free Skin

Say hello to plump skin: Apple Cider Vinegar has become one of the potent beauty products. From their drinks to their wide range of products, apple cider vinegar has some unexpected beauty benefits. It cleanses the skin by banishing impurities and helps maintain the skin’s natural pH balance for a refined look. It helps control acne, blackheads, and clears pores, and makes it blemish-free. Also Read - How to Properly Wash Your Face

Go Acne Free: Don’t we all fuss about acne? Haven’t we all experienced a pimple right on our nose during a wedding and all your efforts in minimizing the acne go waste? A Tea Tree Face wash works the best in such circumstances in combating acne. So no more fretting about that one acne on your face. Tea Tree Face Wash anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that reduce redness, swelling, and inflammation, leaving your skin smooth, supple, and clear skin.

Oily Skin Go Away: To all the people who have oily skin, we feel you. We have your back. Dealing with oily skin is a struggle and we struggle to find the right products. Don’t we? With Purity Oil Control Face Wash, say goodbye to all your extra sebum production. Say yes to cleansing and thereby rejuvenating your skin. It will not only remove the excess sebum but will also leave your skin visibly shiny.

Hydration is the way to go: Skin hydration is one of the potent steps. If your skin is hydrated, it becomes resilient, keeping impurities at bay. Your skin is hydrated, smooth, and supple. Moisture is the foundation of healthy skin and hydration face cleanser just does the right job.

(With inputs from IANS)