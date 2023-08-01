Home

Tips to prevent conjunctivitis

Given that the conjunctivitis infection is highly contagious, people are advised to maintain proper hygiene, wash their hands regularly and avoid touching their face.

The national capital has been battling another health issue recently. The number of conjunctivitis cases are on the rise in Delhi in the recent past. As eye infection grips Delhi, doctors have advised people to take the necessary precautions to avoid being infected. These precautions are especially for when people visit crowded places. Doctors from both the government and private hospitals claimed that they have been mostly receiving cases of the younger population in the city being infected with conjunctivitis. Given that conjunctivitis infection is highly contagious, people are advised to maintain proper hygiene.

In order to prevent it, one needs to take 1/4 teaspoon of the Triphala powder and mix it with 1/2 cup of water. After letting it boil for 1 to 2 minutes allow the mixture to cool down. Strain the mixture carefully and soak it with cotton balls and place it over your eyes. Let it rest on your eyes for around 10-20 minutes. In addition to this, one should also keep in mind some other preventive measures such as:

1. Wear sunglasses or other protective eyewear while in crowded areas.

2. Try to wash your hair frequently and avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands.

3. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands.

4. When in public, maintain a safe distance from other passengers.

5. Regularly sanitise your personal items such as mobile phones or bags. The germs on the surface of these items can easily transfer to your eyes if you touch them.

Teachers have also advised some parents to avoid sending their wards to school if anyone in their house suffers from any kind of eye infection. Nikhil Seth, a senior consultant from the Marengo Asia Hospitals, Faridabad revealed that conjunctivitis is just the common flu during the rainy seasons. Being from the adenovirus family, it is very contagious and spreads through physical contact. Anyone who comes in contact with the secretions from an infected person’s eye and later touches their own eyes can be infected.

According to Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, these cases of conjunctivitis are mostly being reported from relief camps residing the people affected by the flooding in parts of the national capital.

