The primary purpose for face cleansing is to reduce sebum and the outside contaminants and to control the normal skin microbial flora. Avoid washing your face with hard water since it has high metal and mineral content. This prevents the makeup to come off easily and may cause dryness and eczema. Soft water can be used for cleansing the face The hands should be properly washed and the temperature of the water should be lukewarm. So make sure the water that you use for your face meets these requirements. Dr Batul Patel, medical director and dermatologist, The Bombay Skin Clinic tells us more.

Face washes

Cleansers are agents formulated to remove dirt, sweat, sebum, oil and desquamated cells from the skin. Therefore besides their cleansing properties, they also impart a feeling of freshness to the face. The normal skin pH is acidic and a good cleanser should be able to remove the dirt and sebum while still maintaining the pH level. Soap based cleansers provide skin hygiene but can destroy the skin barrier. The soap can penetrate into the skin leaving the skin very dry and can cause skin rashes. Cleanser technology has come a long way from the traditional soaps and detergents to the more modernized liquid cleansing agents and Micellar water. Addition of newer molecules helps in maintaining the skin barrier integrity and moisture on the skin.

Face products

You don’t need to detox yourself from all products; in fact, some of them are to be used regularly. For example, your prescribed sunscreen has to be used daily and repeatedly. Similarly, Vitamin C which is an antioxidant to the skin that helps the skin to fight against the free radicals and the oxidative damage to the skin. But few products like the exfoliating scrub can be used intermittently. Even the retinol-based creams can be used less often in colder months as it can leave the skin dry and rough. There is really no need to take a break from products, but a change in skincare routine every 3 months based on the skin requirement and skin concerns is ideal.