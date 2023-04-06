Home

How to Protect Heart Health in The Late 40s? Ayurveda Expert Shares Tips

Nothing is more crucial for maintaining total health than safeguarding your heart. Follow these expert-backed ayurvedic tips for a healthy heart after the age of 45

Heart Health After 45: The heart beats 2.5 billion times in a lifetime, pumping millions of gallons of blood throughout the body on average. A large number of vital cells, as well as oxygen, fuel, hormones, and other substances, are all carried by this constant flow. How to maintain your heart’s health for vital functioning? Being active is a crucial first step to having a healthy heart. It’s one of the best things you can do to protect your arteries from damage caused by high blood pressure, high blood sugar, and excessive cholesterol, which can cause heart attacks and strokes. Ayurvedic doctor and wellness coach, Vara Yanamandra reveals that the heart is where ojas (vital energy that rules our immunity, strength, and happiness) reside and is an important organ for life.

1. Walk Everyday

An average of 30 minutes of walking per day reduces your risk of heart rate by 40%. It helps with cholesterol levels, improves blood pressure and keeps weight under control.

2. Choose Fats Wisely

Avoid using vegetables and seed oils canola, palm and sunflower oil in cooking. These are highly processed and unstable oils with a risk of inflammation. Use healthy fats like olive oil, ghee and sesame oil in your cooking.

3. 3’S

Sour: Sour foods are considered cardioprotective in nature. Particularly anti-oxidant-rich foods like amla and cherries are good to include.

Spices: Ayurveda recommends the use of garlic, coriander, dates and raisins. Include them in your diet per season.

Salt: Rock salt is one of the best salts for our hearts. Avoid processed salty foods in excess.

4. Take Care of Teeth

Poor oral health is linked to heart disease. Studies show that gum inflammation is linked to clogged arteries inside the heart.

Incorporate your dental routine with oil pulling and warm water gurgling which enhances your oral health

5. BEWARE!

Heart disease is usually considered an emergency because of the life threat it poses.

Keep an eye on your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol levels regularly to ensure timely management.

