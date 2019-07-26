With increasing strain on the eyes, there is also a likeliness of facing difficulty while driving, especially during the nighttime. Poor eyesight can endanger one’s life and the risk of driving with visual disparity may be a cause of concern. Dr Palanisamy Suresh, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Fortis Hospital, Mulund helps us understand how to take care of our eyes while driving.

Some of the signs of eye strain are:

 Sore, tired, burning or itching eyes

 Watery or dry eyes

 Sore neck, shoulders or back

 Increased sensitivity to light

 Difficulty concentrating

 Headaches

 Nausea

Here are a few points to keep in mind:

Turn down the Air Conditioner: It has been established that air conditioners reduce humidity and cause evaporative dryness in the eye, a common environmental cause for dry eyes. When the air vent is directed to your face it can disturb the Lipid layer of the eye. Once the lipid layer is disrupted, there can be a loss of excess moisture, resulting in dryness. Hence, keeping the air condition low and directed away from your face can help you avoid this issue.

Protective Eye-Wear: Protective or anti-glare eyewear can help protect your eyes from blurred visions; bright sunlight, looking straight into headlights of oncoming traffic, focusing on one object for an extended period of time etc. In bright conditions, wearing sunglasses will also prevent your eyes from harmful UV rays, which can otherwise damage the sensitive cells of the eyes.

Stay Hydrated: Consuming sufficient amounts of water or other liquids during the day is not only helpful for your eyes but can help you maintain concentration levels while driving.

Take a break & time your drive well: Take a break every couple of hours for about 15 minutes and make sure you don’t start a long trip if you’re already tired. This can help your eyes rest, and also help to give you time to regain attentiveness.

Refresh your eyes: Eye drops can help lower the irritation in the eyes. Focusing on a particular object for a longer time can result in a dramatic reduction of how many times you blink your eye. The lesser you blink, the more your eyes get dry and irritated. To resolve this concern, you can use eye drops to refresh your eyes and to reduce itchiness in the eyes.