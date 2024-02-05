Home

Lifestyle

How to Protect Your Loved Ones From Poor Air Quality? 6 Tips to Follow

How to Protect Your Loved Ones From Poor Air Quality? 6 Tips to Follow

The elderly are more likely to have serious health effects from air pollution since they frequently have coexisting medical disorders.

Air Pollution: Given the ongoing concerns about air quality, it is imperative that we put our loved ones’ health first, especially the young and the old when they are inside our homes. Air pollution can cause age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, glaucoma and conjunctivitis. Furthermore, studies done in North America and Europe have shown that even modest levels of air pollution can damage our eyes, even if evidence indicates that these effects are most noticeable in extremely polluted places in Asia, as per the Washington Post. Although a low Air Quality Index (AQI) can have detrimental effects on health, there are doable ways to make indoor environments safer. India.com got in touch with Mr Jai Dhar Gupta, the founder of Nirvana Being, on the easy ways to protect your loved ones from the growing risk of air pollution.

Trending Now

6 Tips to Safeguard Your Loved Ones From Air Pollution

Invest in a High-Quality Air Purifier: Depending on your air conditioning there are a host of sustainable and low energy footprint solutions to create great air quality indoors. The primary pollutants include particulate matter (PM2.5), allergens, volatile organic compounds, unhealthy levels of carbon dioxide, toxic chemicals, and bio-contaminants. Effective air filtration and ventilation solutions help you overcome these indoor pollutants that increase toxicity and create sick building syndrome indoors. Enhance Ventilation: Improving ventilation is another essential strategy. However, we can’t simply open our windows anymore as the ambient air is also hazardous. There are cost-effective mechanical solutions that filter the air and create a positive pressure in your indoor space. Minimize Outdoor Activities during Peak Pollution Hours: Stay informed about local air quality forecasts and limit outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours. Restricting exposure to polluted outdoor air reduces the risk of respiratory issues for both children and the elderly. Typically, the coolest time of the day is also the most polluted time of the day. So, 2 PM to 6 PM is recommended for outdoor activities. Employ Humidifiers: Maintaining indoor humidity levels within the range of 50-60% can be advantageous in reducing the impact of indoor air pollutants. Humidifiers can be instrumental in achieving this balance. Maintain Physical Activity: Regular exercise is vital for overall health. However, on days marked by suboptimal air quality, consider engaging in indoor physical activities, such as indoor walking, in a space where the air is filtered and ventilated. Utilize Masks: When venturing outdoors during periods of poor air quality, consider the use of reusable N95 masks to effectively filter out fine particulate matter. Be certain that the mask fits securely and is worn correctly.

In conclusion, safeguarding your loved ones from poor indoor air quality involves a combination of proactive measures. By incorporating these tips into your daily routine, you can create a healthier and safer environment for children and the elderly at home.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Lifestyle News on India.com.