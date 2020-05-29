Summer is at its peak and North India has been alarmed about the heatwave and its repercussions. Rajasthan recently experienced the hottest day of the year. The temperature touched 50 degrees Celsius in the state and the scorching heat left people experiencing the headaches, heatstroke, dizziness etc. Even Delhi experienced above 47 degrees Celsius temperature. Also Read - Respite From Heatwave Soon, Monsoon to Hit Kerala Coast on June 1: IMD

A rise in temperature is associated with various other health issues. In severe cases, it can negatively impact the functions of your circulatory and nervous systems. As per the WHO data, heatwaves have killed more than 1,66,000 people globally between 1998 and 2017. Also Read - Due to Ongoing Heatwave, Delhi's Peak Power Demand Touches Season’s Highest of 5,464 MW

A heatwave is a period of abnormally high or extremely hot weather. It can put you at risk of debilitating health problems that may even claim your life. That is why it is advised to stay indoors during this time. Apart from that, you can consume certain food items that can help fight heatwaves. Read on to know about them. Also Read - Weather Update: Delhi Sizzles at 47.2 Degrees, Heatwave to Continue For Next 24 Hours, Respite From May 29, Says IMD

Cucumber

Cucumber is considered as one of the best food items to have during summer. It is rich in essential nutrients including vitamin A, B, and K. Also, it contains water that can keep you hydrated and prevent fainting or headache. You can have cucumber by cutting it into slices and sprinkling salt on it. Cucumber is loaded with fibre that can prevent constipation by regulating bowel movement.

Watermelon

Watermelon contains 91.45 per cent water and therefore it is the best cooling food to have during summer. Also, this fruit is jam-packed with antioxidants that are good for your skin and immunity. They also protect you from a stroke.

Yogurt

Yogurt has cooling effects and it is rich in probiotics that are great for digestion. The presence of good bacteria in yogurt makes it a super-food to have to boost immunity and reduce the likelihood of vaginal infection. This milk product is good for our skin too as it is rich in vitamin E, zinc, and phosphorous, that are known to improve complexion.