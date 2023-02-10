How to Recreate Kiara Advani’s Blush Bridal Look? Step-by-step Guide by Beauty Expert

Home

Want to recreate Kiara Avani's blush bridal look at the home? Here's our beauty expert helping you look subtle yet striking in just a few minutes.

Kiara Avani’s bridal look: “Ab to permanent booking ho gayi hai”. The whole of India was looking forward to the wedding of Sid and Kiara. The pair looked stunning, and every girl must be fantasising about having a wedding this huge but seamless, with a wedding style similar to Kiara’s, since we can’t get over how stunning she looked in the lehenga and the subtle no-makeup makeup look.

Well, you all must be curious about how to achieve Kiara’s makeup look at the wedding as is a myth that is a no makeup look. Let’s start the makeup:

Step 1: Begin with a little foundation or no foundation at all, followed by concealer. Step 2: The contour is minimal but there, and the blush is extremely gentle. Step 3: The eyes are peachy, with a very light shimmer glitter that is hardly noticeable, and soft eyelashes. At the same time, there is a smudge of eyeliner and a smudge of kajal, but it is not very loud, and the brows are clean and simply shaped. Step 4: The lipstick is peach lipstick, which has a very subtle bridal appearance but is really pretty and girly-like, signifying more of a day wedding. But certainly, it accentuates the best features of her skin, face shape, and eyes.

Now, watch the below-replicated look video by Celebrity Makeup Artist Neha Chhabra to have a better idea of the entire makeup look.

You can appear magnificent by following these tips step by step to achieve this look at your wedding as well!

— Inputs by celebrity makeup artist Neha Chhabra, Founder of Keywest Academy of beauty and makeup

