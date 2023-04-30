Home

How to Reduce Bloating? Expert Shares 5 Indian Spices And Herbs to Treat Gassy Gut

Gas, discomfort, and stomach pain are typical signs of bloating. Health expert shares top Indian herbs and spices to treat bloating

Bloating is a condition when your stomach feels tight and full, frequently as a result of gas. Eating too rapidly, stress eating, and consuming too many large, salty meals can all have a negative influence on your digestion and make you feel bloated. It may be mistaken for other causes of a more prominent belly, like abdominal wall laxity or looseness. It could be as easy as eating excessively quickly, or you could have a disease like a food intolerance or another one that makes gas and other digestive contents build up. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Well, food is a great healer and you should never underestimate the power of simple, minor dietary inclusion.” The health expert further shares five Indian herbs and spices to treat bloating.

TOP 5 INDIAN HERBS AND SPICES TO TREAT BLOATING

Carom Seeds (Ajwain): The richness of volatile compounds of ajwain like pinene, limonene and carvone are chief elements that are effective in treating bloating Fennel Seeds(Saunf): contain anethole, fenchone and estragole that act as antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory that help in relaxing the contracted intestinal muscles. Cumin Seeds(Jeera): The wealth of volatile oils in cumin seeds such as cuminaldehyde, cymene and other terpenoid compounds are packed with anti-bloating features that instantly provide relief from gas and stomach cramps. Ginger: Adrak, commonly known in Indian households, contains compounds called gingerols that can help speed up stomach emptying and reduce bloating and gas. Mint: Pudina is soothing and energizing that comes with a boast of medicinal properties. It also possesses analgesic, spasmolytic and gastroprotective properties that aid in easing bloating, indigestion, and other gut problems.

If your bloating is brought on by something you ate, drank, or because of changes in your hormone levels, it should start to go away within a few hours to days. You can treat your gassy gut with the help of water, exercise, and herbal teas.

Seek medical help if your bloating doesn’t go away or gets worse.

